 'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With Drain Water In Sirpur Via VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With Drain Water In Sirpur Via VIDEO

'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With Drain Water In Sirpur Via VIDEO

A video from Indore’s Sirpur area has gone viral on social media, showing the poor condition of a main road. A local resident claims no development has taken place for the past 10 years and alleges people are being misled in the name of development. The video shows water-filled potholes affecting over 20 nearby colonies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A resident, apparently fed-up of false promise and inaction by the administration, decided to expose the poor road conditions of his area in 'Swachh' Indore.

He, with the help of his friend, toured Indore's ward-1 Sirpur area on bike and recorded a vlog. The clip showed battered roads, with drain water collecting in the potholes, making it a difficult experience for both-- drivers and passengers.

In the video, he claimed that no development work has been carried out in the area that comes under councillor Mahesh Chaudhary. He alleged that people are being misled in the name of development.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
From Vaishnavi Hagawane's Suicide To The Hinjawadi Bus Arson Which Killed Four: Crime Cases That Shook Pimpri-Chinchwad In 2025
From Vaishnavi Hagawane's Suicide To The Hinjawadi Bus Arson Which Killed Four: Crime Cases That Shook Pimpri-Chinchwad In 2025
'Chhap Rahe Ho': Students From IIM-Ahmedabad Order Over 60,000 Printouts From Blinkit In 2025
'Chhap Rahe Ho': Students From IIM-Ahmedabad Order Over 60,000 Printouts From Blinkit In 2025
Will Starbucks Automate Using AI & Have Fewer Staff In Stores? CEO Brian Niccol Answers
Will Starbucks Automate Using AI & Have Fewer Staff In Stores? CEO Brian Niccol Answers
Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For The Jungle Book And Captivating Tales
Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For The Jungle Book And Captivating Tales

The local mentioned councillor Mahesh Chaudhary, stating that he had promised to repair roads and improve basic facilities, but no visible changes have been made so far.

The resident also remarks that the public representative may not have visited the area, saying, “Shayad kabhi yahan nikalna hi nahi hua hoga, isliye inko yeh problems nazar nahi aayi" (he may not have visited the area, which is why the problems have gone unnoticed).

Read Also
Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control...
article-image

The video shows several potholes filled with dirty water, making it difficult for residents and commuters to use the road.

Waterlogged stretches and damaged surfaces can be clearly seen in the footage.

According to the local, the affected road connects more than 20 colonies, and thousands of people use it daily.

Residents are facing problems, especially during the rainy season, due to poor drainage and damaged roads.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With...

'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With...

Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control...

Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control...

MP News: IAS Officer Slaps Youth For Urinating Near Narmada River; Netizens React After Video Goes...

MP News: IAS Officer Slaps Youth For Urinating Near Narmada River; Netizens React After Video Goes...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cites 'Loopholes In MGNREGA' As Major Reason For Its...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cites 'Loopholes In MGNREGA' As Major Reason For Its...

Madhya Pradesh December 30, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Dip In Temperature & Dense Fog Prompts...

Madhya Pradesh December 30, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Dip In Temperature & Dense Fog Prompts...