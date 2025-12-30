'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With Drain Water In Sirpur Via VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A resident, apparently fed-up of false promise and inaction by the administration, decided to expose the poor road conditions of his area in 'Swachh' Indore.

He, with the help of his friend, toured Indore's ward-1 Sirpur area on bike and recorded a vlog. The clip showed battered roads, with drain water collecting in the potholes, making it a difficult experience for both-- drivers and passengers.

In the video, he claimed that no development work has been carried out in the area that comes under councillor Mahesh Chaudhary. He alleged that people are being misled in the name of development.

Watch the video below :

Welcome to India’s Cleanest City — INDORE.



After 20+ years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh and a triple-engine Govt in Indore, this is the state of the roads.



Cleanliness rankings don’t fix infrastructure. India’s cleanest city deserves roads that match the tag. pic.twitter.com/9E85RW6Imp — #YeThikKarkeDikhao (@YTKDIndia) December 29, 2025

The local mentioned councillor Mahesh Chaudhary, stating that he had promised to repair roads and improve basic facilities, but no visible changes have been made so far.

The resident also remarks that the public representative may not have visited the area, saying, “Shayad kabhi yahan nikalna hi nahi hua hoga, isliye inko yeh problems nazar nahi aayi" (he may not have visited the area, which is why the problems have gone unnoticed).

The video shows several potholes filled with dirty water, making it difficult for residents and commuters to use the road.

Waterlogged stretches and damaged surfaces can be clearly seen in the footage.

According to the local, the affected road connects more than 20 colonies, and thousands of people use it daily.

Residents are facing problems, especially during the rainy season, due to poor drainage and damaged roads.