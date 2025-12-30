Madhya Pradesh December 30, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Dip In Temperature & Dense Fog Prompts Winter Holidays In School From December 31

Madhya Pradesh December 29, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Dip In Temperature & Dense Fog In State Prompts Winter Holidays In School From December 31 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state continues to reel under a severe cold wave and dense fog with an evident drop in the temperature across the state.

On Tuesday, the day kicked off quite sunny yet chilly in several districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Chhindwara.

According to reports, Kalyanpur in Shahdol remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh was the second coldest city, with a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

IMD |

Temperature plunges below 10°C in 25 cities

On the temperature front, the mercury remained below 10 degrees Celsius in about 25 cities of the state. The minimum temperature in the capital, Bhopal, was recorded at 5.6 degrees; Indore at 6.4 degrees; Jabalpur at 8 degrees; Gwalior at 9 degrees; and Ujjain at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Besides these, the temperature plunged below 10 degrees in other districts, including Nowgong, Umaria, Malajkhand, Mandla, Khajuraho, Shivpuri, Damoh, and Chhindwara. The Meteorological Department has predicted a cold wave and dense fog in the state for the next few days.

Winter vacation declared

Considering the intense cold and fog, the School Education Department has declared a winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state from December 31 to January 4. Officials indicated that the holidays could be extended if the cold conditions continue to intensify.