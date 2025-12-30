 Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College To Get New Radiation Machine, To Be Functional By June
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Gandhi Medical College To Get New Radiation Machine, To Be Functional By June

Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College To Get New Radiation Machine, To Be Functional By June

The existing radiation machine at the facility, installed nearly 40 years ago, has been non-functional for the past three years. In 2023, the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang had announced new radiation machines for the medical colleges in the state. The Radiation machine is also to be installed at medical colleges in Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College To Get New Radiation Machine, To Be Functional By June | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Much to the relief of cancer patients, a new radiation machine will be installed at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, and is expected to become functional by June 2026.

The existing radiation machine at the facility, installed nearly 40 years ago, has been non-functional for the past three years.In 2023, the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang had announced new radiation machines for the medical colleges in the state. The Radiation machine is also to be installed at medical colleges in Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa.

Read Also
Indore New Year Parties: A Night Of Dazzling Lights, Music & Delicious Food-- Check Out Events For...
article-image

Dr. Hameed Ghori, Oncology HoD, GMC said radiatuion amchine was installed at GMC in 1984 but is out of order for the last three years.

Radiation machine installation will take at least 6 months so by June next year, it is expected to start functioning. Similar machines are also to be installed in other medical colleges but GMC, Bhopal will be the first to get it,” the HoD said.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Gathers Economic Experts To Chart Strategy Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
PM Modi Gathers Economic Experts To Chart Strategy Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
Gujarat Kidney Shares Make Solid Market Debut, Stock Lists At Nearly 6% Premium Over IPO Price
Gujarat Kidney Shares Make Solid Market Debut, Stock Lists At Nearly 6% Premium Over IPO Price
West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here
West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?

Radiation machines deliver high-energy X-rays or electrons to destroy tumours while sparing healthy tissue, using advanced techniques like IMRT, VMAT, and IGRT for precision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College To Get New Radiation Machine, To Be Functional By June

Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College To Get New Radiation Machine, To Be Functional By June

Bhopal News: No Road, No Toll; Saint Community Stages Massive Demo Over Delayed NH-719 Work

Bhopal News: No Road, No Toll; Saint Community Stages Massive Demo Over Delayed NH-719 Work

Bhopal News: BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain Orders Fresh Probe Into Encroachment In Kolar Colony

Bhopal News: BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain Orders Fresh Probe Into Encroachment In Kolar Colony

MP News: Indore-Ujjain Heli Service Hit, Jabalpur Lags Tourists Flock To Jyotirlingas, Seniors Show...

MP News: Indore-Ujjain Heli Service Hit, Jabalpur Lags Tourists Flock To Jyotirlingas, Seniors Show...

MP News: Tiger Attacks Villagers Near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve & Then Chills On Bed

MP News: Tiger Attacks Villagers Near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve & Then Chills On Bed