Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College To Get New Radiation Machine, To Be Functional By June | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Much to the relief of cancer patients, a new radiation machine will be installed at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, and is expected to become functional by June 2026.

The existing radiation machine at the facility, installed nearly 40 years ago, has been non-functional for the past three years.In 2023, the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang had announced new radiation machines for the medical colleges in the state. The Radiation machine is also to be installed at medical colleges in Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa.

Dr. Hameed Ghori, Oncology HoD, GMC said radiatuion amchine was installed at GMC in 1984 but is out of order for the last three years.

Radiation machine installation will take at least 6 months so by June next year, it is expected to start functioning. Similar machines are also to be installed in other medical colleges but GMC, Bhopal will be the first to get it,” the HoD said.

Radiation machines deliver high-energy X-rays or electrons to destroy tumours while sparing healthy tissue, using advanced techniques like IMRT, VMAT, and IGRT for precision.