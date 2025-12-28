Indore New Year Parties: A Night Of Dazzling Lights, Music & Delicious Food-- Check Out Events For Dec 31st

Indore News: City Rings In 2026 With High-Energy Parties In A Night Of Dazzling Lights, Music, And Unforgettable New Year Revelry |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the city gears up to bid a goodbye to 2025 and promises a vibrant kickoff to 2026 Indore is all set to light up new year mood this year. From high-energy music to boozy evenings, party animals have lot of options to spend the evening on December 31.

Here's a list of lined up themed parties and massive new year celebrations in Indore which one shouldn't miss for celebration, music, and nightlife.

Noctura

Noctura's grand new year celebration on the evening of December 31. The event is being promoted as one of the major upcoming New Year celebrations in the city, promising music, food, themed décor and a high-energy party experience.

Time: 7 PM onwards

Ticket Price: ₹1499 onwards

Location: Pacific Sunrise, Indore

Things to expect: Free Pickup & Drop , Starters, Shot or pint, Neon Wrist Band

Countdown 2k26

A family friendly new year bash with electrifying Neon Jungle experience like you’ve never seen before. A perfect space to have a light-mood new year celebration with several other benefits.

Time: 7 PM onwards

Ticket Price: ₹332 onwards

Location: Grand Omni, Near Raddison Square, Indore

Things to expect: Live Rock Band, Fire show, National DJ Artist dropping beats, Separate Kids' Zones

Jungle Lantern Fest

A New year music festival, New Year party, glam camping all in one in just place makes it an exciting experience for visitors. The event blends music, dance, lanterns, lights, and adventure in a vibrant jungle setting and this would make you feel all alive again.

Time: 7:30 pm-10:00 am

Ticket Price: ₹1142 onwards

Location: TBD

Things to expect: Music Fest, Glam Camps, Campfire Night, Home-to-Home Pick Up and Drop, Hotel Accomodation, Party Huts, Common Sit-Out Zones,

The Party At Aqua

Get ready to welcome 2026 in the most lavish manner with unlimited premium beverages and an extravagant culinary spread. Dance the night away with a powerhouse DJ Sifra.

Time: 7 PM onwards

Ticket Price: ₹5990 onwards

Location: Aqua - The Park, Indore

Things to expect: Unlimited Premium Booze, unlimited food, and International dance performances, DJ, Bollywood, Fireshow

Read Also From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore

The Camp City 5.0

With vibrant lighting, chill lounge spaces, and midnight celebrations, The Camp City aims to deliver one of Indore’s most memorable New Year experiences. 18-hours non-stop new year celebration that one won't just join, but live it.

Time: 5 PM onwards

Ticket Price: ₹999 onwards

Location: Simcha Island, Indore

Things to expect: DJ, Sufi Night, Fire Show, Cultural acts, Standup Comedy, Camping under the stars, Thrilling rides, Waterpark access, Nature trails

Omega Land 3.0

A family friendly new year bash whether you are a foodie, an art lover, or just looking for the perfect family spot, this event got your back. Alcohol-free environment featuring a massive Pure Veg Buffet, live carnival artists, neon tattoos, and a dedicated Kids Zone make it a perfect new year getaway with your family.

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Ticket Price: ₹999 onwards

Location: The Blue Plate Blue Leaf By Papaya Tree

Things to expect: Bonfire, Carnival Artist, Neon Tattoos, Sketch Artists, Art Counters, Food Challenges, Kids Zone, Selfie Zone, Food Counters, Grand Fire Work Show, Spin the Wheel

Skyland

Indore’s Skyland New Year Party 2025-26 is set to dazzle party-goers with an extraordinary night of high-energy music, stunning light shows, and an unforgettable countdown to 2026.

Time: 8 PM onwards

Ticket Price: ₹2500 onwards

Location: Skyline Club, Indore

Things to expect: Unlimited Booze, Pemium table packages, good stay options, and DJs.

The Grand

The evening will culminate in a spectacular midnight countdown, offering guests an elegant and high-energy way to usher in 2026. One of the city’s most glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations, the open-air event will feature live music, dazzling performances, premium dining experiences and an energetic party atmosphere.

Time: 7 PM onwards

Ticket Price: ₹1,770 onwards

Location: Blue Salt & Coffee - Hotel Essentia

Things to expect: Bollywood DJ, Fun games, Contests, Midnight countdown with fireworks, Stunning masquerade-themed décor, Unlimited IMFL

NYE 2026

Indore will welcome 2026 with a lively New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Scotch & Soda Bar at Mayank Blue Water Park. Designed for couples, friends and families, the event promises a blend of nature, music and entertainment.

Time: 8:30 am onwards

Ticket Price: ₹1,299 onwards

Location: Mayank Blue Water Park

Things to expect: Pool view Part, Live DJ Night, Firework, Unlimited Welcome Drinks, Unlimited Veg and Non Veg Food

10 Downing Street

Party animals are invited to ring in the New Year with a night of unlimited drinks, starters, a full main course and non-stop entertainment. The celebration will feature Live DJ Ashu, who is set to keep the energy high with upbeat music and dance tracks.

Time: 8:30pm onwards

Ticket Price: ₹2,490 onwards

Location: 10 Downing Street

Things to expect: Unlimited Welcome Drinks, Unlimited Veg and Non Veg Food, Premium Drinks