Kanha National Park: Explore The Inspiration Behind Rudyard Kipling’s 'The Jungle Book' With This 3-Day Itinerary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As air begins to gain nip, forests start to get colder. Wild animals can be easily spotted taking a sunbath amid the greens during this time. And, what's better than Kanha National Park to witness the magical scene!

Kanha offers lush green forests, tall sal trees covered in mist, echoes of peacocks and the true bliss of mother nature.

Interestingly, Kanha National Park is not just India’s spectacular wildlife reserve, but the inspiration behind Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

A trip to Kanha can be just about spotting the fur-friends, but a getaway from the noise, pollution, daily-life routine and monotony.

Here’s a 3-day itinerary for Kanha National Park, where nature rules:

Nearest Airport: Jabalpur (160 km) or Nagpur (260 km)

Nearest Railway Station: Gondia (145 km) or Jabalpur (160 km)

Best Time to Visit: October to June (Park closed from July - September for monsoon)

Day 1 - Arrive At Your Destination

Morning / Afternoon:

Arrive at Kanha (Kisli / Mukki / Khatia Gate area) and check into your resort or eco-lodge.

Enjoy a welcome drink and some rest after your journey.

Evening:

Visit the Kanha Museum of Life & Art (near Khatia Gate) to learn about the park’s flora, fauna and tribal culture.

Take a short nature walk or village visit to experience the local Baiga tribe’s lifestyle.

Dinner and overnight stay at the resort.

As the sun goes down, you can take a stroll through a nearby village or along the forest edge. Lanterns flicker, the cicadas hum and the jungle feels alive.

And, dinner under the starry sky is a must during the jungle visit.

Day 2 - Dive Deep Into The Wild

Morning

The wild wakes up early, so must you for your adventurous jungle safari.

Keep your eyes wide open to spot tigers, leopards, barasingha, wild dogs and many bird species.

You can choose your own Safari Zones based on permit availability among Kanha, Kisli, Mukki, Sarhi.

Make sure to keep your stomach stuffed enough for the day.

Afternoon

Relax at the resort; enjoy spa, swimming, or just watch birds in the nearby forest area.

Visit Kanha Meadows or Shravan Tal, 2 scenic spots often included in safari routes.

Evening

Go for your evening safari (optional but recommended).

As it’s the golden hour, you can click some amazing pictures.

Day 3 - Safari Before Departure

Early Morning

Enjoy another morning safari - each safari gives a new experience since animal movement changes daily.

Try a different zone (eg., if you visited Kanha zone earlier, explore Mukki or Kisli this time).

Late Morning or Noon:

Return to the resort.

After the drive, enjoy a hearty breakfast back at your lodge before bidding farewell to the forest.

The journey back feels quieter, the memory of the tiger’s roar and the whispering trees still lingering in your mind.