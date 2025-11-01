Madhya Pradesh's Lesser Known Gems: From Brihaspati Kund To Sarsi Island, Check Out Best Places

By: Kajal Kumari | November 01, 2025
Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 70th Foundation Day on November 1. On the occassion, let's explore the hidden gems in the state that must not be hidden anymore!
1. Brihaspati Kund: A yet lesser-known, natural wonder and spectacular crater-like gorge and waterfall located in Panna.
2. Sarsi Island Resort: The perfect place for those seeking peace and serenity in Shahdol.
3. Dhubela Museum: Maharaja Chhatrasal Museum at Dhubela encapsulates tales from glorious Bundela period.
4. Raneh Falls: The 'Grand Canyon of Madhya Pradesh' is Raneh Falls, a natural waterfall and canyon formed by the Ken River near Khajuraho.
5. Kuno-Palpur Wildlife Sanctuary: Did you know? Kuno is the home to African Cheetahs reintroduced after more than 70 years of extinction in India.:
6. Mukundpur White Tiger Safari: It’s world’s only white tiger safari and a tribute to the region where the first white tiger in the wild was discovered.
7. Ghughwa Fossil Park: Aka National Fossil Park, is pre-historic site in Mandla and too fascinating to miss.
8. Udaygiri Caves: Not far from Vidisha, these caves contain notable ancient Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist monuments. It's heaven for fan of archeology.
Do you know any other lesser-known but spectacular place in Madhya Pradesh that must be discovered?
