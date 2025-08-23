Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon

By: Arimitra Bose | August 23, 2025
Indore, often known for it's urban hustle-bustle is surrounded by some hidden yet breathtaking terrains. These 7 places near Indore are a must visit, if you love a fusion of Green Valley, serene waterfalls and forest trails
1. Mahadev Khodra: Also referred as Chota Amarnath Trek can make one feel the calm of nature and spiritual energy at the same time. A trek down to the shrine will remind you of Meghalaya's scenic Nongriat trek
2. Hatyari Khoh: 30kms from Indore, a hidden jungle trail leading to a mesmerising water fall. According to local legends this place was a burial ground in the wartime and has long rooted mystery.
3. Mehendi Kund: A secret oasis adjoined to a waterfall is 40kms away from Indore. This place will surely remind one of Maharashtra's Sahyadris
FP Photo
4. Sitla Mata Falls: A seasonal waterfall trek with rocky ledges which offers adventure and thrill to visitors
5. Choral Dam: A serene landscape during monsoon with all the small lush green hills gazing at you amidst the peaceful rippling of Choral river. A perfect weekend getaway for a family picnic or simply relaxing
6. Juna Paani: Gentle streams flowing in lap of green hills highlighting the beauty of rural Madhya Pradesh is just 35kms away
7. Bamniya Kund: Sound of water in the rocky gorge can take away all your stress. This beautiful place is surrounded by thick and dense jungles
FP Photo
