Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon

By: Arimitra Bose | August 23, 2025

Indore, often known for it's urban hustle-bustle is surrounded by some hidden yet breathtaking terrains. These 7 places near Indore are a must visit, if you love a fusion of Green Valley, serene waterfalls and forest trails

1. Mahadev Khodra: Also referred as Chota Amarnath Trek can make one feel the calm of nature and spiritual energy at the same time. A trek down to the shrine will remind you of Meghalaya's scenic Nongriat trek

Reddit

2. Hatyari Khoh: 30kms from Indore, a hidden jungle trail leading to a mesmerising water fall. According to local legends this place was a burial ground in the wartime and has long rooted mystery.

Reddit

3. Mehendi Kund: A secret oasis adjoined to a waterfall is 40kms away from Indore. This place will surely remind one of Maharashtra's Sahyadris

FP Photo

4. Sitla Mata Falls: A seasonal waterfall trek with rocky ledges which offers adventure and thrill to visitors

Pinterest

5. Choral Dam: A serene landscape during monsoon with all the small lush green hills gazing at you amidst the peaceful rippling of Choral river. A perfect weekend getaway for a family picnic or simply relaxing

6. Juna Paani: Gentle streams flowing in lap of green hills highlighting the beauty of rural Madhya Pradesh is just 35kms away

Instagram

7. Bamniya Kund: Sound of water in the rocky gorge can take away all your stress. This beautiful place is surrounded by thick and dense jungles

FP Photo

Thanks For Reading!

Top 10 Scenic & Safe Places in Madhya Pradesh For Solo Female Travellers
Find out More