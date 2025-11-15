Pench Mowgli Trek: An Adventurous Trail Amid Home Of The Wilds; Check Out Stay, Camping Dates & Activities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Travel has emerged as the latest hobby for the youths today! The thrill of exploring unknown places and exposing self to adventure gives dopamine-hit like no other.

And what if that place looks straight out of your favourite childhood cartoon show-- Mowgli!

Pench Mowgli Trek: The story behind the name

Madhya Pradesh hosts a beautiful physiography - low hills, extensive plateaus, rich green cover and even river valleys - offers unlimited hidden gems to be explored and unique travel experiences to cherish forever.

One such must-visit and unforgettable ‘Trek’ is being organised at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve, where you can enter the protected tiger reserve area on foot, and maybe, see a 30-minute-old pugmark and deep scratched on trees with your own eyes!

But trekkers need not to worry, as they won't cross paths with Tiger during their adventure! However, they can constantly sense their presence.

Pawprints, territorial markings, claw scratches on trees and dense green landscape serve as unmistakable reminders that this is their domain, and the trekkers are getting to witness their world closely.

And this is why the trek is called the ‘Pench Mowgli Trek / Pench Tiger Trail.'

The World of Wild - Nature!

The trek is not just about the wild animals, but the woods!

Imagine walking through the beautifully carved trails, and a faint ray of sunlight touching your skin as it gets filtered through the canopies of deciduous trees spreading over you.

And the moment it starts to feel that the forest is too dense, it opens up and brings the sight of clear sky and the gust of fresh air.

The trek covers at a scenic peak, offering panoramic views of Pench’s vast wilderness - a moment that captures the true grandeur of Central India’s forests.

Despite Madhya Pradesh’s warm climate, the dense canopy keeps the journey pleasantly cool throughout.

Camping & Stargazing

Treks are incomplete without camping! And this offers not one or two, but three camping sites.

The first, Camp 1903, is on the grounds of a historic forest rest house built in 1903, which is still meant only for royalty. Trekkers can tour the house and camp nearby.

The second, Nayegaon Camp, sits on a grassy hill beside a big lake - perfect for relaxing evenings and stargazing.

The last, Nalyer Camp, is run by the forest department and located deep in the jungle beside a small river. Here, the trekkers can stay in Swiss tents and enjoy local food.

You’ll also get to see India’s first light and soundproof elevated road running through the forest, along with beautiful streams, rivers, birds, and butterflies.

Intinerary

The trek is being organised by MP Tourism Board in association with Indiahikes.

Here the itinerary so that yoy can plan accordingly:

Day 1: Arrival and Transfer to Camp 1903

Drive Distance: 142 km

Drive Duration: 3 hours

Pick-up Time: 11:00 am

Pick-up Points:

1.Nagpur Airport

2.Nagpur Railway Junction (East Gate)

Transport from Nagpur to Sakata (Camp 1903) will depart at 11:00 am. The cost is ₹1k per trekker (one-way), plus 5% GST. These will be non-AC vehicles. Please ensure you pre-book your transport through the dashboard before your trek. Driver details and contact information will be shared by your Experience Coordinator one day before departure.

Day 2: Trek to Nayegaon Lake

Route: Camp 1903 → Nayegaon Lake

Trek Distance: 7 km

Trek Duration: 5-6 hours

Day 3: Trek to Nalyer Camp

Route: Nayegaon Lake → Nalyer Camp

Trek Distance: 7.4 km

Trek Duration: 6 hours

Day 4: Trek to Jhandi Matta & Safari Ride

Route: Nalyer Camp → Jhandi Matta

Trek Distance:

Activity: 11 km Tiger Safari ride to Rukhad Gate

Slots Available:

The slots available are as follows:

2nd Dec to 5th Dec

7th Dec to 10th Dec

9th Dec to 12th Dec

18th Dec to 21st Dec

19th Dec to 22nd Dec

31st Dec to 3rd Jan

Waitlist – Last Few Seats

(You may still get a spot if others cancel)

1st Dec to 4th Dec – Last 6

8th Dec to 11th Dec – Last 7

13th Dec to 16th Dec – (Wait List) Last 3

15th Dec to 18th Dec – Last 5

16th Dec to 19th Dec – Last 3

21st Dec to 24th Dec – Last 1

22nd Dec to 25th Dec – (Wait List) Last1

23rd Dec to 26th Dec – (Wait List) Last 1

27th Dec to 30th Dec – Last1

29th Dec to 1st Jan – (Wait List) Last 5

Charges per head:

Trek Fee: ₹10,950 per head

5% GST

₹120 Trek Insurance

₹1000 for transport from Nagpur to Sakata Camp 1903 (one way)

Optional Additions

₹750 Indiahikes Shield

₹300 Offloading/Cloakroom