MP News: Truck Loaded With Scrap Tyres Catches Fire After Touching Electric Wire In Morena--VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out after a truck loaded with scrap tyres came in contact with an electric wire in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday.

Several tyres of the vehicle also burst due to the intense heat, and within minutes, the entire container was in flames.

#WATCH | Container Loaded With Scrap Tyres Catches Fire On Jaderua Road In MP's Morena After Hitting Electric Wire#Morena #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/MzgTlenPNX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 15, 2025

The accident occurred on Jaderua Road near the KBL factory. The fire reportedly started after the moving vehicle came in contact with an electric wire.

The container was on its way to a tyre scrap factory near Lohgarh, but the fire started before it could reach there.

People present at the spot tried to control the flames, but the fire spread quickly because the tyres burned with strong heat and smoke.

Locals said this is the second similar incident in two days, raising concerns about safety in the area. Residents complained that even though Jaderua is an industrial area, there is no permanent fire safety system.

Fire engines have to come from Morena or Banmore, which causes delay and makes it difficult to control such fires in time.

The area has many tyre-melting units, which increases the risk of fire accidents.

The container driver, Mukesh Kumar, said he had left Gujarat’s Mundra Port three days ago with tyre scrap and was on his way to Anjali Chemical in Jaderua. He said the container touched an electric wire, which caused the fire.

Nurabad police station in-charge Saurabh Puri said the fire has been fully controlled. Two fire engines were used to douse the flames, and the situation is now normal.