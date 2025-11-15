MP News: 43 Students From Aakash Centers In Madhya Pradesh Across The Region Qualified For IOQM 2025

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 43 students from Aakash centers in Madhya Pradesh across the region qualified for Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2025, showcasing a robust regional performance in Mathematics Olympiads.

The Indore-1 (Geeta Bhawan) Branch led the qualifiers with 5 students, followed closely by Bhopal with 4 students, and the Jabalpur - Madan Mahal Branch with 7 qualifiers. The qualifiers represented a wide spectrum of classes, ranging from Class 5 to Class 12, reflecting the growing depth of Olympiad readiness among young learners in the region.

According to assistant director of Bhopal Centre, Vikram Saxena, this year marks a monumental achievement for Olympiad aspirants, with a staggering 777 Aakash students qualifying for the prestigious Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) nationwide. These dedicated students will now advance to the next stage in their journey toward this esteemed Olympiad.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) honoured its top-performing students in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2025 and the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2025 at a special felicitation ceremony held in Bhopal on Saturday.

In ANTHE 2025, a total of 334 students qualified across multiple Aakash Centres in Madhya Pradesh. Leading the list were key branches such as Indore-1 (Geeta Bhawan) with 45 qualifiers, Jabalpur–Bilhari with 43 qualifiers, and Jabalpur–Madan Mahal with 26 qualifiers. The qualifiers represented a wide range of classes, from Class 5 to Class 12.

The ANTHE segment also drew appreciation at the event, reinforcing the popularity of the scholarship exam among students in the region aspiring for excellence in engineering and medical entrance preparation. With strong participation this year, the test continues to empower students with opportunities for up to 100% scholarships and cash rewards worth Rs 2.5 crores. The enthusiasm among Bhopal’s students highlights the region’s rising academic ambition and the growing trust in Aakash’s learning ecosystem.