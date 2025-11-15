 MP News: 43 Students From Aakash Centers In Madhya Pradesh Across The Region Qualified For IOQM 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 43 Students From Aakash Centers In Madhya Pradesh Across The Region Qualified For IOQM 2025

MP News: 43 Students From Aakash Centers In Madhya Pradesh Across The Region Qualified For IOQM 2025

According to assistant director of Bhopal Centre, Vikram Saxena, this year marks a monumental achievement for Olympiad aspirants, with a staggering 777 Aakash students qualifying for the prestigious Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) nationwide. These dedicated students will now advance to the next stage in their journey toward this esteemed Olympiad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 43 students from Aakash centers in Madhya Pradesh across the region qualified for Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2025, showcasing a robust regional performance in Mathematics Olympiads.

The Indore-1 (Geeta Bhawan) Branch led the qualifiers with 5 students, followed closely by Bhopal with 4 students, and the Jabalpur - Madan Mahal Branch with 7 qualifiers. The qualifiers represented a wide spectrum of classes, ranging from Class 5 to Class 12, reflecting the growing depth of Olympiad readiness among young learners in the region.

According to assistant director of Bhopal Centre, Vikram Saxena, this year marks a monumental achievement for Olympiad aspirants, with a staggering 777 Aakash students qualifying for the prestigious Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) nationwide. These dedicated students will now advance to the next stage in their journey toward this esteemed Olympiad.

Read Also
MP News: 6 Tribal Prisoners Released From Jabalpur Central Jail On Birsa Munda Jayanti For Good...
article-image

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) honoured its top-performing students in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2025 and the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2025 at a special felicitation ceremony held in Bhopal on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez, Who Asked Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya To Quit Politics & Disown Her Family?
Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez, Who Asked Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya To Quit Politics & Disown Her Family?
Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; WATCH
Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; WATCH
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges & Other Weapons
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care
Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care

In ANTHE 2025, a total of 334 students qualified across multiple Aakash Centres in Madhya Pradesh. Leading the list were key branches such as Indore-1 (Geeta Bhawan) with 45 qualifiers, Jabalpur–Bilhari with 43 qualifiers, and Jabalpur–Madan Mahal with 26 qualifiers. The qualifiers represented a wide range of classes, from Class 5 to Class 12.

The ANTHE segment also drew appreciation at the event, reinforcing the popularity of the scholarship exam among students in the region aspiring for excellence in engineering and medical entrance preparation. With strong participation this year, the test continues to empower students with opportunities for up to 100% scholarships and cash rewards worth Rs 2.5 crores. The enthusiasm among Bhopal’s students highlights the region’s rising academic ambition and the growing trust in Aakash’s learning ecosystem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 43 Students From Aakash Centers In Madhya Pradesh Across The Region Qualified For IOQM 2025

MP News: 43 Students From Aakash Centers In Madhya Pradesh Across The Region Qualified For IOQM 2025

Pench Mowgli Trek: An Adventurous Trail Amid Home Of The Wilds; Check Out Stay, Camping Dates &...

Pench Mowgli Trek: An Adventurous Trail Amid Home Of The Wilds; Check Out Stay, Camping Dates &...

MP News: Truck Loaded With Scrap Tyres Catches Fire After Touching Electric Wire In Morena--VIDEO

MP News: Truck Loaded With Scrap Tyres Catches Fire After Touching Electric Wire In Morena--VIDEO

MP News: After 15 Years, Man Gets ₹3.8 Lakh Back From Forgotten Bank Account In Gwalior

MP News: After 15 Years, Man Gets ₹3.8 Lakh Back From Forgotten Bank Account In Gwalior

MP News: 'Aadivaasi Gaurav Ko Hum Bhula Nahi Sakte...' Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually...

MP News: 'Aadivaasi Gaurav Ko Hum Bhula Nahi Sakte...' Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually...