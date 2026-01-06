MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Distributes Tablets To Ministers Under E-Cabinet Initiative |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the e-cabinet concept, tablets were distributed among ministers during the cabinet meeting here on Tuesday. The proceedings of the next cabinet will be carried out through electronic medium.

CM Mohan Yadav himself gave tablets to his cabinet colleagues, saying that e-governance was being promoted in the state and the e-cabinet

application could be used anywhere by the ministers.

Tablets were also provided to in-charge secretaries of the cabinet. The e-cabinet application will not only provide information pertaining to cabinet agenda but also about decisions taken previously.

Amend in MP Vehicle Taxation Act 1991

The cabinet approved the necessary amendments under section 23 of the first and second schedule of the MP Vehicle Taxation Act 1991. These amendments will help in operation of public buses.

Now city buses plying in urban areas will be able to go to suburban areas and the transport department will be able to notify all such routes. The rate of vehicle tax has been reduced for city buses which will go to suburban areas. Instead of Rs 150 per seat, it will be Rs 150 per seat for every quarter.

Put simply, now vehicle tax is Rs 50 per seat per month. Earlier, owing to high vehicle tax rate, city buses could not be operated till suburban areas. Now they can go to areas situated out of municipal corporation limits.

In the meantime, vehicle tax rate for public buses operating as medium vehicles has been kept intact. A marginal rise of 20-25 % has been introduced in vehicle tax of temporary permit. This will help in curbing the misuse of running medium vehicles after obtaining temporary permit. Now the Road Transport Officer (RTO) will be able to issue a written order for issuance of temporary permit for medium vehicles only in emergency situations.

The life time rate on loading vehicles has also been rationalised. Previously, there was a provision to impose vehicle tax on joint value of chassis and body built over it. Now value of the body got constructed by the vehicle owner from the market has been made free from the vehicle tax. The motor vehicle tax will only be applicable on value of the chassis.

A decision was also taken to abolish the provision related to additional 20% tax of tax levied on those who take vehicles on patta agreement for operation.