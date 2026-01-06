MP News: Fake Call Centre Busted In Indore, 20 Arrested For Duping People With Investment Schemes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police headquarters busted a fake call centre in Indore and arrested 20 persons allegedly involved in duping people by luring them with dubious investment schemes, police said on Tuesday.

SP Pranay Nagwanshi said that the action was taken following a complaint by one Sunil Rajput.

The complainant told the police that he was contacted by the accused on a social media platform. He was told about an investment scheme which would yield attractive returns. The complainant allegedly received a link to a website and was given a user mail ID and a password, police said.

Rajput invested Rs 1.70 lakh and initially the investment grew, police said. However, when he demanded his profit share, the accused refused to make the payment. Later, when Rajput allegedly tried to withdraw the invested sum, his request was refused.

Acting on Rajpur’s complaint, a police team was formed to trace the fraudsters. Based on the technical evidence, the team conducted a raid at a call centre in Indore’s Vijaynagar area. During the raid, police found 10 men and 10 women allegedly calling the people and convincing them to invest money by promising attractive returns.

The police have seized 43 mobile phones, 16 laptops, three hard disks, a DVR, passbooks, debit and credit cards, a chequebook and Rs 1.33 lakh cash.