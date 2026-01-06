Bhopal News: Cyber Headquarters To Have Call Centre Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The calls done in 1930 to register cybercrime at the national level will shortly get connected at the state level to facilitate speedy redressal.

The state cyber headquarters has planned to establish a call center to address complaints related to cybercrime at the state level.

The process of freezing funds in cyber fraud cases will become faster. For this, a 50-seater call centre will be set up at the state cyber police headquarters, which will operate 24 hours a day.

Complaints related to Madhya Pradesh received on the Union Home Ministry’s national helpline number 1930 will now come directly to the cyber headquarters in Bhopal.

This will help to take quick action on the complaints. Along with this, a team will work with banks to freeze the funds involved in cyber fraud.

SP, cyber, Pranay Nagwanshi told Free Press that the proposal for setting up the call centre was being sent to the government. Work will begin as soon as approval is received. He added that the call centre would help victims recover the funds frozen in banks.

The first two hours in a cyber fraud case are considered the golden hour. If the victim informs the helpline number during this period, it becomes easier for the police to freeze the fraudulent amount in the banks.

The defrauded amount is returned from the banks after receiving a No Objection Certificate from the police. In some cases, the amount is returned after a court decision.