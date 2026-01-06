MP News: 'Bahut Dheeth Mahila Hai,' BJP MP Shivamangal Singh Tomar Complains To Collector About Naib Tehsildar In Morena -- VIDEO

MP News: 'Bahut Dheeth Mahila Hai,' BJP MP Shivamangal Singh Tomar Complains About Naib Tehsildar In Morena -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, Shivmangal Singh Tomar, was caught calling a woman Naib Tehsildar 'dheet (stubborn)', drawing criticism from netizens.

The remarks were reportedly made after the official did not turn up at a protest site where local residents were demanding action.

The matter came to light through a video that began circulating on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, the MP is heard calling Naib Tehsildar Vandana Yadav a 'stubborn woman' while speaking on the phone with the district collector.

The MP complained to Morena Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid, saying that the officer did not come to meet him despite being called.

He can be heard saying, “She did not come yesterday either. Even when people went to meet her, she did not meet them. She has still not come, even though I have come all the way from Morena. The tehsil is a small place and she sits there by herself. She is stubborn. She has been in my circle and I know her. Since she is a lady, we cannot say much. She is very stubborn, a very stubborn woman.”

Naib Tehsildar did not show-up!

The incident is said to have taken place in Banmore town, located along National Highway 44.

Here, local residents were protesting and sitting on strike for a long time. They demanded the construction of an overbridge due to frequent road accidents while crossing the highway.

The MP had reached the protest site to end the strike. This is when he had called the Naib Tehsildar to the spot, but she did not arrive.

Angered by this, he made the call to the collector from the stage and complained about the officer.

Later, the MP assured the protesters that their demands would be considered, after which the strike was called off.

