 Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

In particular, the report claims zero total coliform levels across all samples. Experts argue that even if chlorine is added, water travelling through pipelines inevitably picks up some contaminants over time. Showing zero coliform everywhere raises serious doubts about the authenticity of the report, making it difficult to trust its conclusions.

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) detailed water quality report allegedly appears highly misleading, as the important test for Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection is missing despite its presence in Indore’s tragedy, as these bacteria were also the reason for water contamination in the whole Bhagirathpura area.

Read Also
Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of...
article-image

Also, all the readings in the report of Bacteriological Analysis have been shown as “00” (NIL), which experts say is scientifically impossible.

In particular, the report claims zero total coliform levels across all samples. Experts argue that even if chlorine is added, water travelling through pipelines inevitably picks up some contaminants over time. Showing zero coliform everywhere raises serious doubts about the authenticity of the report, making it difficult to trust its conclusions.

No clarity on water sources

FPJ Shorts
SC Extends Stay On Trial Court Taking Cognisance Of Chargesheet Against Ashoka University Professor
SC Extends Stay On Trial Court Taking Cognisance Of Chargesheet Against Ashoka University Professor
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Amtek Director Arvind Dham In ₹25,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Amtek Director Arvind Dham In ₹25,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case
'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It By To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking Unserious In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge?
'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It By To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking Unserious In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge?
63 Lakh ITRs Still Pending In AY 2025–26, Are Taxpayers Refunds At Risk?
63 Lakh ITRs Still Pending In AY 2025–26, Are Taxpayers Refunds At Risk?

The report fails to mention the source of water samples whether they were drawn from borewells, Narmada supply, or other sources. In a large city like Bhopal, water sources vary significantly from area to area. Experts stress that mentioning the source of each sample is mandatory, as water quality parameters differ based on origin. The absence of this crucial information further weakens the report’s credibility.

Only physical & chemical tests conducted

Speaking with Free Press Dr Rahul Shrivastava professor of Biotechnology at MANIT, Bhopal, said that the municipal report includes only basic physical and chemical tests, while ignoring several critical parameters essential to assess whether water is truly safe and healthy for consumption.

Key missing parameters include

1. Dissolved Oxygen (DO): For potable and healthy water, DO levels should be at least 6 mg/L, but this was not tested.

2. Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD): Should be below 2 mg/L to indicate low organic pollution; not included in the report.

3. Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD): Should remain under 5 mg/L, yet no data was provided.

4. Microplastics: Despite growing global concern, no testing was conducted.

5. Pesticides: Essential for water sourced from rivers or reservoirs, but completely ignored.

Read Also
Indore News: Congress To Take Out ‘Nyay Yatra’ On January 11 To Demand Action Against 17 Deaths...
article-image

Dangerous elements missing from analysis

Experts also highlighted that testing for several hazardous elements is mandatory for drinking water safety, but the report contains no data on them.

Elements Permissible Limit

Iron 0.3 mg/L

Fluoride 1.0 mg/L

Nitrate 45 mg/L

Zinc 5 mg/L

Lead (Pb) 0.01 mg/L

Read Also
Bhopal News: Unsafe Drinking Water Puts 15% Of City’s Population At Risk
article-image

Fit for Drinking’ claim misleading: Experts

Experts allege that the municipal corporation conducted only 2–3 basic tests primarily for fecal bacteria and chlorine levels purely for administrative convenience. Declaring water as “Fit for Drinking” based on such limited testing amounts to misleading the public.

If there are some kinds of manipulations in water reports, they will be looked into and addressed. We are also seeking some experts to help our lab officials.

Tanmay V Sharma

Additional Commissioner, BMC

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...

MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of...

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of...

MP News: 'Kitni Thand Ho Rahi Bahar…' School Girl Adorably Appeals Chhatarpur Collector For...

MP News: 'Kitni Thand Ho Rahi Bahar…' School Girl Adorably Appeals Chhatarpur Collector For...