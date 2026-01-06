Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of Workers Gather Across Wards; Heavy Police Force Deployed -- VIDEO

Indore Water Tragedy: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Congress Protest In All Wards; Heavy Police Force Deployed -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress workers, on Tuesday, gathered in Indore and launched a city-wide protest after 17 people died due to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura area.

Hundreds of workers, led by PCC Chief president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, scattered across all wards of the city as part of their plan.

Patwari, in the video, can be heard directing the crowd of protesting workers to not lose temper so to avoid any untoward situation.

Indore: Heavy Police Deployed, Barricades Erected As Congress Chief Jitu Patwari And Party Workers Reach Bhagirathpura To Meet Families Of Victims Of Contaminated Water#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/IC5v7SZXPN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 6, 2026

MP High Court summons Chief Secretary

Meanwhile, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court heard the case on Tuesday (January 6).

During the hearing, the court said that if drinking water itself is polluted, it is a very serious matter. The judges said they want to hear the Chief Secretary in this case because the problem is not limited to one area.

According to the court, the drinking water supply of the entire city is unsafe.

The High Court has directed the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh to appear virtually in the next hearing. The next hearing will be held on January 15.

38 new cases reported

So far, 17 people have died after consuming contaminated water. Currently, 110 patients are admitted in hospitals. A total of 421 patients were hospitalised, out of which 311 have been discharged. 15 patients are undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Additionally, 38 new cases of vomiting and diarrhea have been reported. Out of these, 6 patients have been referred to Aurobindo Hospital.