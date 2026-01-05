Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 17; Collector, Municipal Commissioner Revisit Bhagirathpura | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in Indore’s water contamination tragedy has reportedly risen to 17.

However, the government has officially acknowledged only seven deaths in its report submitted to the High Court.

Deceased had come to visit son

The deceased was identified as retired police officer Omprakash Sharma (69), a resident of Shiv Vihar Colony in Dhar.

He had come to Indore to visit his son. He was admitted to a private hospital on January 1 after suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. Medical tests showed kidney failure.

As his condition worsened, Omprakash Sharma was shifted to the ICU on January 2 and put on a ventilator two days later.

Despite all efforts, he died at around 1 pm on Sunday. His family said he only suffered from blood pressure and that his kidneys failed after consuming contaminated water, after which his condition kept deteriorating.

Situation remains critical

Meanwhile, the situation at Bombay Hospital in the city remains serious. Eleven patients were admitted to the ICU, of whom four were shifted to the general ward after improvement. As of Sunday night, seven patients were still battling for their lives in the ICU.

Several deaths were not included in official records because the victims were cremated without post-mortem examinations.

12 families in major problem

This has created major problems for more than 12 affected families, as they now lack medical evidence required to claim compensation.

On Monday, District Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal visited the Bhagirathpura area again to review the situation.

So far, a total of 398 patients have been admitted to various hospitals. Of these, 256 have been discharged, while treatment of 142 patients is still ongoing.

The water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura has gone beyond a health emergency and has now become a serious administrative and legal issue.