Indore News: Safe Water For Rich, Sewerage For Others? Bhagirathpura’s Trust Dries UP | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Paying lakhs of rupees every month for water that makes them sick, residents of Bhagirathpura have accused the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) of blatant neglect and double standards in water supply.

Alleging that their locality is treated as second-class compared to affluent colonies, locals say contaminated Narmada water, repeated complaints and official apathy have turned access to safe drinking water into a daily struggle, with illness, deaths and deep mistrust now haunting the neighborhood.

In Bhagirathpura, clean water has become a luxury, and trust in the system has dried up completely and now anger of loosing neighbours and loved ones is slowly turning into heartbreak.

The recent water contamination caused by sewage leakage into the Narmada pipeline has not only triggered illness and deaths but has also exposed what residents call the step-motherly attitude of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) towards so-called “backward” areas of the city.

Bhagirathpura, falling under Ward 11, houses nearly 35,000 to 45,000 people across 8,000 to 10,000 homes. Locals estimate that 3,500 to 4,000 Narmada connections exist in the area, with each household paying around Rs 300 per month as water tax.

“That means IMC collects anywhere between Rs 12 to Rs 20 lakh every month from us. After paying so much, are we not even entitled to clean water?” questioned an elderly resident Sunil, his voice trembling with anger.

Residents say Narmada water is supplied for barely 10 days a month, and even then it is unsafe. “We pay for water that makes us sick. If we would be living in a high-class area or some posh area this would have not been a situation with us. My nephew is also ill and admitted in hospital,” said Vijay Pal.

“Thankfully this has occurred in winter not it summers because in winters, people drink less water, so the damage was limited. If this had happened in summer, when people drink three to four litres a day, the deaths would have been far more,” he added.

Suraj Navre recalls months of suffering. “This contamination is not new. My family members fell ill earlier too. We complained at least 20–30 times, but no one listened. It feels like our lives don’t matter.”

For Shilpa Pawar, the pain is personal. “My daughter suffered severe diarrhoea two years ago. Since then, we stopped drinking Narmada water. We drink RO water, but why should poor families pay twice once as tax and again to survive?”

Residents openly allege bias and discrimination. “If this had happened in a posh colony, the pipelines would have been fixed overnight. Here, we are ignored because we are not influential,” said Anita Bai standing outside her house, clutching bottled water.