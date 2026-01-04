MP News: Congress Protests In Dhar And Mandsaur Over Indore Water Deaths; Effigy Burnt, Bell-Ringing Agitation Held |

Badnawar The Youth and City Congress on Sunday staged a protest in Badnawar against the deaths of several people in Bhagirathpura, Indore, caused by drinking contaminated water.

According to reports, the effigy of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was symbolically made to drink the contaminated water of the Balwanti River. After this, protesters also took out a mock funeral procession. Protesters raised slogans of “Ram Naam Satya Hai” and “The BJP Government is careless” during the funeral procession. Later, the effigy was torched at the bus stand.

During the protest, police tried to stop the Congress workers from burning the effigy. This led to a long struggle and scuffle between the police and protesters. Despite this, the Congress workers managed to burn the effigy and completed their protest.

Former municipal council president Abhishek Modi said that both CM Yadav and the Urban Administration Minister are responsible for Indore, yet such a tragic incident happened.

MLA representative Kailash Gupta said more than 14 people died even after earlier complaints about dirty water were made. Many Congress leaders and workers were present, including Youth Congress members and district office bearers.

"Bell-ringing" protest over Indore water deaths in Mandsaur

The Congress on Sunday staged a strong protest in Mandsaur on Sunday against the deaths caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore and a controversial statement made by the Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. The protest took the form of a “bell-ringing” agitation, which created tension in several parts of the city.

Congress workers surrounded the residences of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and MP Sudhir Gupta. Outside the Deputy CM’s bungalow, a heavy police force and barricades were deployed in advance.

Despite this, Congress workers, led by Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain and District Congress President Mahendra Singh Gurjar, moved forward and clashed with the police. During the protest, workers broke through the barricades and reached the main gate of the bungalow.

Congress engaged in heated argument and raised slogans of “Jagdish Devda Murdabad”. Protesters also shouted that the Deputy CM was using the police as a shield.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers marched in a rally to the house of MP Sudhir Gupta. Although strict security arrangements were made there as well, the workers managed to reach the gate. They protested by ringing bells and beating plates to draw attention to the issue. Similar bell-ringing protests were organised at block headquarters across the district, outside the homes of BJP MLAs.

District Congress president Mahendra Singh Gurjar said that people dying due to contaminated water is a very serious matter. He criticised the language and insensitive attitude of ministers. They demanded the resignation of Vijayvargiya and CM Yadav. He said the protest was a peaceful Gandhian effort to wake up the government.