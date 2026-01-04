MP News: Congress Leaders Stages Protest In Chhatarpur Over Indore Water Deaths; Police Detain Leaders After Scuffle |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress staged a massive protest on Monday, demanding action over the deaths allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore.

The party members also condemned senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's objectionable statement to a journalist.

Check out the protest images:

A large number of Congress leaders and workers participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against the state government. The situation escalated during the protest when Congress workers tried to march forward and the police attempted to stop them. A scuffle broke out between the police and Congress leaders.

During the protest protesting leaders alleged that people died in Indore due to contaminated water, but the government has not yet taken any concrete action against the responsible officials and culprits.

To control the situation, the police detained several Congress leaders and workers. Even while being detained, Congress leaders continued to raise slogans against the government and reiterated their demands.

The protestors said that the agitation will continue until the victim families get justice and action is taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the administration said that this action was taken to maintain law and order during the protest. According to police officials, the permission for the protest was limited, but due to the increasing crowd and the apprehension of disorder, the leaders were detained.