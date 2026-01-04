 MP News: Speeding Bus Loses Control, Overturns In Chhatarpur; Over 20 Passengers Hospitalised
A speeding Prachi Coach bus overturned near the Chandranagar canal in Chhatarpur district on Sunday while traveling from Khajuraho to Panna. Over two dozen passengers were injured, some seriously. Locals helped rescue passengers until police arrived. Injured were taken to community health centers in Bamitha and Chandranagar. Police are investigating, with overloading and high speed suspected.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Bus Loses Control, Overturns In Chhatarpur; Over 20 Passengers Hospitalised | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday, injurying over two dozen people.

According to reports, the Prachi Coach bus was traveling from Khajuraho Railway Station to Panna.

The accident occurred near the Chandranagar canal in the Bamitha police station area. Several passengers are said to be critical.

Check out the images:

FP Photo

FP Photo

Initial reports revealed that the bus lost control due to high speed. The bus overturned on the roadside, creating panic and chaos among the passengers. There was a field near the road; the vehicle narrowly avoided falling into it.

Following the accident, there were screams and cries for help at the scene. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. Soon after receiving information, Bamitha police reached the scene and initiated rescue operations.

FP Photo

FP Photo

All the injured were immediately taken to community health centers in Bamitha and Chandranagar for treatment, where doctors are providing immediate medical attention.

Doctors said that while most passengers suffered minor injuries, a few are in serious condition and may be referred to a higher medical centre.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the bus was overloaded and being driven at excessive speed.

Police cleared traffic congestion and removed the damaged bus from the road.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

