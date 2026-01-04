MP News: Speeding Bus Loses Control, Overturns In Chhatarpur; Over 20 Passengers Hospitalised | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday, injurying over two dozen people.

According to reports, the Prachi Coach bus was traveling from Khajuraho Railway Station to Panna.

The accident occurred near the Chandranagar canal in the Bamitha police station area. Several passengers are said to be critical.

Check out the images:

FP Photo

FP Photo

Initial reports revealed that the bus lost control due to high speed. The bus overturned on the roadside, creating panic and chaos among the passengers. There was a field near the road; the vehicle narrowly avoided falling into it.

Following the accident, there were screams and cries for help at the scene. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. Soon after receiving information, Bamitha police reached the scene and initiated rescue operations.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Read Also MP News: Saints Accuse BJP Councillors Of Land Encroachment In Datia

All the injured were immediately taken to community health centers in Bamitha and Chandranagar for treatment, where doctors are providing immediate medical attention.

Doctors said that while most passengers suffered minor injuries, a few are in serious condition and may be referred to a higher medical centre.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the bus was overloaded and being driven at excessive speed.

Police cleared traffic congestion and removed the damaged bus from the road.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.