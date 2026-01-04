Bhopal News: Software Engineer Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Mussoorie |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, who had gone to Mussoorie for a vacation, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

According to reports, the youth, identified as Harsh, had travelled to Mussoorie with a friend to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

On Friday night, Harsh and his group attended a birthday celebration of their friend, Bhavna Verma. He reportedly returned to his hotel room around 11 pm to sleep.

On Saturday morning, he was found unconscious in his room and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police were informed about the incident around 11 am through MDT-112.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the report is received.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway and all aspects are being examined.

Police officials stated that the circumstances surrounding the death appear suspicious, and a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Statements of friends and hotel staff are being recorded, and all possible angles are being examined.