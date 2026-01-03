 Bhopal News: City Embraces Slow Sundays, Organic Breakfast, Farm-Fresh Vegetables & Artwork With ‘Jaivik Culture’— Check Out Menu, Activities, Location & Other Details | VIDEO
Jaivik Culture offers a healthy Sunday escape with organic food, fresh produce, live music, and creative workshops. Held every Sunday from 7 am to 12:30 pm at Countryside Culture, Rohit Nagar, the market promotes sustainability, community bonding, and a chemical-free lifestyle. Visitors can enjoy organic breakfasts, farm-fresh vegetables, and activities like Mandla art and pebble painting.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Offering a break from one's routine junk food, let your sunday soak in with healthy eatables in the lap of freshness with live music and workshops in Bhopal's Jaivik Culture.

Jaivik Culture in Bhopal offers a consciousness to one's morning. The weekly Sunday market/carnival that opens up sharp at 7am and runs till 12:30 in the afternoon.

Jaivik Culture aims to promote sustainability, organic food, healthy lifestyle, community connection. The market in Jaivik Culture has chemical-free fruits, vegetables, grains, and daily-use products. It offers an environment that brings people closer to nature.

Location: Countryside Culture, Rohit Nagar Phase 2, Aakriti Ecocity, Bawadiya Kalan, Bhopal. 

Time: 7am- 12:30pm

What to expect?

Organic food

The main highlight of Jaivik culture is their wide range of organic food items. Curated organic breakfast, farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, healthy meals. Their must-try items include, Ragi Dosa, Thepla Tacos, Ragi Chai, Smoothies.

Market

Jaivik Market has a good collection of varied range of organic vegetables. A farm-fresh experience where you get Direct-from-farm produce, cold-pressed oils, natural soaps, and groceries. This space where farmers not only ensure fair prices for farmers but also give citizens access to fresh and healthy food.

Activities

There are lot of activities that goes on in the premises to keep one hooked up and entertained. The space has live music for patrons. Along with it, several engaging workshops like cookie decorations, Mandla Art, Pebble painting.

Ambiance

Peaceful and a cozy environment that just brings you closer to yourself. Patrons can expect a slow Sunday morning in the lap of nature while cherishing lip smacking healthy food.

This new concept of jaivik lifestyle in Bhopal is indicating a positive shift towards a healthy lifestyle. With rising lifestyle diseases, many doctors in the city are also advising people to adopt organic food habits.

