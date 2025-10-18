Bhopal Food Corner: 7 New Trendy Restaurants For The Perfect Friends’ Night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Looking for the perfect spot to hang out with friends in Bhopal? From cozy cafés to rooftop dining, the city now offers a variety of new restaurants that promise great food, lively ambiance, and plenty of fun moments.

Here’s a list of places that are perfect for your next friends’ night out:

1. Tesoro

A multi-cuisine restaurant with a spacious and stylish setting, ideal for groups to enjoy hearty meals together.

Location: 10 Number Market, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹1,500 approx.

Specialties: Continental and Indian dishes, perfect for sharing with friends.

2. Ravanta

An elegant spot offering global cuisines in a chic, modern space, perfect for those who like a mix of flavors.

Location: Bhopal City Centre

Price for Two: ₹2,000 approx.

Specialties: Multi-cuisine platters and crafted desserts.

3. Tea And Me

A cozy café serving a wide variety of teas and light snacks, ideal for casual meetups with friends.

Location: Karond Bypass Road, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹600 approx.

Specialties: Refreshing teas, sandwiches, and quick bites.

4. The Urban Courtyard

Set in a stylish courtyard, this restaurant combines comfort with a modern vibe for a relaxed evening.

Location: Gulmohar Colony, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹1,300 approx.

Specialties: Continental, Chinese, and North Indian dishes.

5. Haha Town Café

A playful, fun café perfect for friends who enjoy a casual and lively hangout.

Location: Bhopal City Centre

Price for Two: ₹700 approx.

Specialties: Pizzas, pasta, and snacks to keep the group happy.

6. Itanori – Courtyard by Marriott

A rooftop restaurant offering stunning city views and a mix of Asian fusion flavors.

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹2,500 approx.

Specialties: Sushi, noodles, and Japanese-Italian fusion dishes.

A rooftop café offering a relaxed ambiance with a variety of snacks and beverages, ideal for evening hangouts.

Location: Gulmohar Colony, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹800 approx.

Specialties: Snacks, Beverages