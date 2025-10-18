 Bhopal Food Corner: 7 New Trendy Restaurants For The Perfect Friends’ Night
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Food Corner: 7 New Trendy Restaurants For The Perfect Friends’ Night

Bhopal Food Corner: 7 New Trendy Restaurants For The Perfect Friends’ Night

From cozy cafés to rooftop dining, the city now offers a variety of new restaurants that promise great food, lively ambiance, and plenty of fun moments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Looking for the perfect spot to hang out with friends in Bhopal? From cozy cafés to rooftop dining, the city now offers a variety of new restaurants that promise great food, lively ambiance, and plenty of fun moments.

Here’s a list of places that are perfect for your next friends’ night out:

1. Tesoro

A multi-cuisine restaurant with a spacious and stylish setting, ideal for groups to enjoy hearty meals together.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Demands Ban On RSS & ABVP In Educational Institutions, Cites 'Divisive' Ideology - Video
Congress Demands Ban On RSS & ABVP In Educational Institutions, Cites 'Divisive' Ideology - Video
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law Disrespects Constitution And Invites Lynching
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law Disrespects Constitution And Invites Lynching
Kochi Hijab Row: Setback For St. Rita's Public School As Kerala HC Refuses To Grant Stay, Seeks State’s Response
Kochi Hijab Row: Setback For St. Rita's Public School As Kerala HC Refuses To Grant Stay, Seeks State’s Response
Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category As AQI Crosses 350; Experts Warn Of Severe Health Risks
Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category As AQI Crosses 350; Experts Warn Of Severe Health Risks

Location: 10 Number Market, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹1,500 approx.

Specialties: Continental and Indian dishes, perfect for sharing with friends.

2. Ravanta

An elegant spot offering global cuisines in a chic, modern space, perfect for those who like a mix of flavors.

Location: Bhopal City Centre

Price for Two: ₹2,000 approx.

Specialties: Multi-cuisine platters and crafted desserts.

Read Also
Overworked This Diwali? 6 Quick & Easy Snack Recipes To Celebrate With Friends
article-image

3. Tea And Me

A cozy café serving a wide variety of teas and light snacks, ideal for casual meetups with friends.

Location: Karond Bypass Road, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹600 approx.

Specialties: Refreshing teas, sandwiches, and quick bites.

4. The Urban Courtyard

Set in a stylish courtyard, this restaurant combines comfort with a modern vibe for a relaxed evening.

Location: Gulmohar Colony, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹1,300 approx.

Specialties: Continental, Chinese, and North Indian dishes.

5. Haha Town Café

A playful, fun café perfect for friends who enjoy a casual and lively hangout.

Location: Bhopal City Centre

Price for Two: ₹700 approx.

Specialties: Pizzas, pasta, and snacks to keep the group happy.

 

6. Itanori – Courtyard by Marriott

A rooftop restaurant offering stunning city views and a mix of Asian fusion flavors.

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹2,500 approx.

Specialties: Sushi, noodles, and Japanese-Italian fusion dishes.

A rooftop café offering a relaxed ambiance with a variety of snacks and beverages, ideal for evening hangouts.

Location: Gulmohar Colony, Bhopal

Price for Two: ₹800 approx.

Specialties: Snacks, Beverages

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Food Corner: 7 New Trendy Restaurants For The Perfect Friends’ Night

Bhopal Food Corner: 7 New Trendy Restaurants For The Perfect Friends’ Night

Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: State Witnesses La Nina Effect; Drizzle Likely In...

Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: State Witnesses La Nina Effect; Drizzle Likely In...

Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacked With Acid After Filing Rape Case Against Live-In Partner

Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacked With Acid After Filing Rape Case Against Live-In Partner

MP News: Millers Mixing Propylene Glycol To Add Flavour To Rice In Balaghat

MP News: Millers Mixing Propylene Glycol To Add Flavour To Rice In Balaghat

Bhopal News: Five Held For Selling Fake Gold Brick To Man For ₹1.40 Lakh

Bhopal News: Five Held For Selling Fake Gold Brick To Man For ₹1.40 Lakh