Bhopal Food Corner: 7 New Trendy Restaurants For The Perfect Friends’ Night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Looking for the perfect spot to hang out with friends in Bhopal? From cozy cafés to rooftop dining, the city now offers a variety of new restaurants that promise great food, lively ambiance, and plenty of fun moments.
Here’s a list of places that are perfect for your next friends’ night out:
1. Tesoro
A multi-cuisine restaurant with a spacious and stylish setting, ideal for groups to enjoy hearty meals together.
Location: 10 Number Market, Bhopal
Price for Two: ₹1,500 approx.
Specialties: Continental and Indian dishes, perfect for sharing with friends.
2. Ravanta
An elegant spot offering global cuisines in a chic, modern space, perfect for those who like a mix of flavors.
Location: Bhopal City Centre
Price for Two: ₹2,000 approx.
Specialties: Multi-cuisine platters and crafted desserts.
3. Tea And Me
A cozy café serving a wide variety of teas and light snacks, ideal for casual meetups with friends.
Location: Karond Bypass Road, Bhopal
Price for Two: ₹600 approx.
Specialties: Refreshing teas, sandwiches, and quick bites.
4. The Urban Courtyard
Set in a stylish courtyard, this restaurant combines comfort with a modern vibe for a relaxed evening.
Location: Gulmohar Colony, Bhopal
Price for Two: ₹1,300 approx.
Specialties: Continental, Chinese, and North Indian dishes.
5. Haha Town Café
A playful, fun café perfect for friends who enjoy a casual and lively hangout.
Location: Bhopal City Centre
Price for Two: ₹700 approx.
Specialties: Pizzas, pasta, and snacks to keep the group happy.
6. Itanori – Courtyard by Marriott
A rooftop restaurant offering stunning city views and a mix of Asian fusion flavors.
Location: Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal
Price for Two: ₹2,500 approx.
Specialties: Sushi, noodles, and Japanese-Italian fusion dishes.
A rooftop café offering a relaxed ambiance with a variety of snacks and beverages, ideal for evening hangouts.
Location: Gulmohar Colony, Bhopal
Price for Two: ₹800 approx.
Specialties: Snacks, Beverages