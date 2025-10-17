 Overworked This Diwali? 6 Quick & Easy Snack Recipes To Celebrate With Friends
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali is the time of lights, sweets, and snacks! If you are away from home, overworked short on time, don’t worry—we have some quick and tasty recipes to make your celebrations special.

Let’s check out these easy Diwali favorites that will make your festive platter shine!

1. Chocolate-Dipped Dry Fruits
Chocolate-dipped dry fruits are a sweet and crunchy treat perfect for Diwali. To make them, take almonds, cashews, or raisins and melt some chocolate in a pan.

Dip each dry fruit in the chocolate and let it set on a tray. You can store them in an airtight container for a few days. They are simple to make and loved by everyone.

2. Dry Fruit Ladoo
Dry fruit ladoos are healthy and delicious sweets that can be made in minutes. Take dates, figs, chopped almonds, cashews, or pistachios and blend them into a paste.

Shape the mixture into small balls. These ladoos are soft, natural, and perfect to serve during Diwali.

3. Instant Poha Chivda
Instant poha chivda is a light and crunchy snack for quick munching. Roast flattened rice (poha) in a little oil. Now in a separate pan, add curry leaves, roasted peanuts, turmeric, dried chillies for tempering. Season it with salt and some chat masala.

You can also add sugar for a sweet-salty taste. This snack is ready in just a few minutes and stays fresh for days in a container.

4. Roasted Cashew
Roasted cashews are a simple yet fancy snack. Heat some ghee in a pan and roast cashew nuts with a pinch of salt, chili powder, or any spice you like.

You can also use Makhana/Almonds in place of Cashews.

They become golden, crunchy, and perfect for Diwali. Store them in an airtight jar to enjoy anytime.

5. Crispy Potato Bites
Crispy potato bites are small, crunchy snacks that everyone loves. Boil and mash potatoes, mix with salt, chili flakes, and a little corn flour.

Shape into small balls or cubes and deep fry until golden brown. They are ready in minutes and make a tasty addition to Diwali snack platters.

6. Rice Crackles
Rice crackles are crunchy, light snacks that are easy to make. Heat water in a pan, mix rice flour, a pinch of salt, and some chili flakes. Stir it continuously to make a dough.

Spread it, cut into small pieces, and deep fry until golden and crisp. The chili flakes add a touch of color and make the snack visually appealing.

They are simple to make, easy to store, and a perfect munching snack for Diwali.

