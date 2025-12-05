 MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Gwalior; Firefighters Battle For Seven Hours-- VIDEO
The incident occurred in Anand Nagar, around 1 am, when flames immediately broke over the warehouse stocked with televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and various other electronic appliances. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an electronics warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Stock worth millions of rupees was destroyed.

The incident around 1 am in Anand Nagar area of Gwalior. The flames within minutes engulfed the entire warehouse stocked with televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and various other electronic appliances. No casualty or injury were reported.

According to officials, the fire had intensified by the time the fire brigade received the alert. It was challenging for the fire teams to operate as flames rising nearly 20 feet made

On receiving information, fire brigade officer Atibal Singh Yadav immediately dispatched four fire engines to the site.

Two more fire engines were deployed later to strengthen the operation. In total, 20 fire brigade vehicles were involved in battling the fire throughout the night.

Firefighters worked continuously dousing the flames with water to bring the situation under control. A JCB machine was also called in to break open the warehouse shutters and portions of the walls which allowed teams to access the interior where the fire was most intense.

After nearly seven hours, the fire was finally brought under control. The fire department’s preliminary assessment suggests that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. A detailed investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause and know the exact amount of damage.

