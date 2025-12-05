MP News: Sickle Cell Patient Pushed, Subjected To Abusive Language By Lab Technician After He Asks For Test In Shahdol--VIDEO

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A patient sufferring from sickle cell disease was allegedly manhandled and subjected to misbehaviour by a community centre lab technician when he went for his test in Shahdol on Friday.

He recorded the incident on his mobile phone, and the clip is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, the technician can be seen talking to the patient in a rude manner and even using abusive language when the patient asked him to conduct the test.

The incident took place at the Budhar Community Health Centre in Shahdol district.

According to information, the patient, Yogendra Mahra from Siddiqui Colony in Dhanpuri, has been suffering from sicklesell disease for a long time. When his condition became worse, he went to the Budhar CHC for treatment. After checking him, duty doctor Dr. Ravi Patel advised him to get an X-ray.

According to Yogendra, when he reached the X-ray department, technician Harish Pandey started talking to him in a rude way. He claims the technician refused to do the test, pushed him out of the room, and even threw away his treatment slip. Feeling shocked, Yogendra recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The video is now going viral on social media.

The patient has filed complaints with the CM Helpline 181 and also informed local doctors, the BMO, the CMHO, and the district collector. The incident has raised concerns because the state’s deputy chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, is the in-charge minister of this district.

The case has once again highlighted how patients in government hospitals sometimes face rude behaviour and are forced to return without proper treatment, even during serious illness.