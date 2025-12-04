Bhopal News: Drunk Youth Stabs Self, Dies During Treatment | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old boy died after he allegedly stabbed himself in the abdomen under the influence of alcohol in an area under Bag Sewania police station on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place in a slum near the Laharpur cremation ground.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Prajapati, a resident of Jhuggi No. 6. He worked as a daily wage labourer and was reportedly addicted to alcohol.

According to the family, Sonu returned home in an intoxicated state on Wednesday afternoon and suddenly stabbed himself in the stomach with a sharp weapon. His family rushed him to AIIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Doctors informed the police that a single deep stab wound was found near the navel, which cut a major blood vessel, leading to excessive bleeding and ultimately causing his death.

Police have denied any foul play and have registered a case.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. Police said that further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report.