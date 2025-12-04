 International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Parks's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into The Wild On -- VIDEO
International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Parks's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into The Wild On -- VIDEO

International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Parks's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into The Wild On -- VIDEO

A book titled Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park was released at the event. A new Kuno souvenir shop and a special 2025 calendar were also launched. On International Cheetah Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message on social media, congratulating wildlife enthusiasts.

Updated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Parks's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into The Wild On -- VIDEO

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has released Veera and her 9-month-old cubs to an open field to mark International Cheetah Day (on Thursday). 

Notably, female cheetah Veera, who was brought from South Africa, had given birth to two cubs in February 2025. 

Now, after CM Yadav formally released them, Veera and her nine-month-old cubs have been shifted to the open forest.

With this, the number of cheetahs roaming freely in Kuno has increased from 16 to 19. In total, Kuno now has 29 cheetahs, while 3 more cheetahs are safely living in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

During the grand event held on Cheetah Day, CM Yadav said that Kuno is now gaining international recognition. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing Madhya Pradesh as the home for India’s cheetah reintroduction project.

He said the project has significantly boosted tourism and employment opportunities in Kuno and nearby areas. Calling the moment historic, the CM said that releasing Veera and her cubs into the wild is a major achievement in wildlife conservation.

He also said that cheetah management in Kuno is improving constantly, with expert teams monitoring the animals 24×7. 

MP News: Panna's Famous Tiger P-243 Critically Injured During Territorial Fight — VIDEO
Kuno’s book released

A book titled 'Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park' was released at the event. A new Kuno souvenir shop and a special 2025 calendar were also launched.

On International Cheetah Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message on social media, congratulating wildlife enthusiasts. 

He said that Project Cheetah, launched three years ago, has played a crucial role in restoring India’s ecological heritage. 

The Prime Minister expressed pride that many cheetahs are now being born and thriving on Indian soil.

He added that cheetah numbers are increasing in Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and he invited tourists from around the world to visit India and Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife.

