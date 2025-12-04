Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 20 Shikaras On Upper Lake; Enjoys Tea, Snacks During Ride--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched 20 shikaras (traditional Kashmiri wooden boats) on Upper Lake at Boat Club on Thursday morning.

The initiative was introduced on the lines of Kashmir’s famous Dal Lake.

Shikaras operated on such a large scale for the first time in the state, giving Madhya Pradesh a renewed identity at the national and international level in water tourism.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that “with the launch of shikaras on the state’s most beautiful lake, Bhopal would emerge as a new centre of tourism. On International Cheetah Day, cheetahs were also released in Kuno. Before that, I congratulate everyone for this important gift received by Bhopal. The capital sees a steady inflow of tourists, and today, shikara boats were inaugurated at Boat Club, which will boost water tourism and create new job opportunities.”

During the ride, the Chief Minister enjoyed tea, poha, samosas and fruits from the shikara boat restaurant. He also purchased clothes from the floating boat market.

The Chief Minister said that “the launch of shikara boats on Bhopal’s most beautiful Upper Lake has given a new dimension to tourism here.”

Why This Project Is Special

The Tourism Corporation introduced 20 new shikaras at Upper Lake Boat Club in Bhopal.

The launch event was attended by Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Minister of State for Culture Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister Krishna Gaur, Minister Dilip Ahirwar, Minister Radha Singh, along with several MLAs and other guests.