MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Directs Officials To Stop Forceful Caesarean Delivery In Private Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said there are complaints that the private hospitals are forcing the pregnant women to undergo caesarean delivery, which should be immediately stopped.

Yadav issued the directive at a review meeting of the health department on Wednesday.

There are also complaints that staffers of the 108 Ambulance service are taking the patients to private hospitals, and officials should act against it, he said, adding that irregularities will not be tolerated.

The hospitals, where treatment is not available under Ayushman, should be included in the scheme, and the help of private doctors should be sought to run the community health centres, he said, adding that such doctors will get attractive remuneration.

The medical students, whose fees are paid by the government, and the doctors who have signed bonds should be asked to serve the MP government, Yadav said.

Such doctors should be paid attractive remuneration for serving the people in far-flung places and tribal areas in the state, the Chief Minister said.

He said the honorarium of the doctors who had signed bonds should be revised, and they should be sent to the new medical colleges and hospitals. In the meeting, it was said that the process for appointing those who signed bonds as government doctors was being amended.

The proposal will soon be put up before the cabinet. The services of nearly 2,500 doctors who have signed bonds will be available. Setting up district hospitals in three districts – Maihar, Mauganj and Pandhurna.

New bank should be set up by merging all district coop banks

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the employees and office-bearers of the Cooperative Department should furnish the details of their properties every year. Yadav made the statement at a meeting with the Cooperative Department.

If there is any report of shortage or rip-off, the money should be recovered by auctioning the properties of the guilty, he said

He said a plan should be made to set one big cooperative bank by merging all district cooperative banks, keeping in mind all financial aspects for doing the work.