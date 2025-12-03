MP News: Supreme Court Postpones OBC Quota Hearing As State Lawyers Absent

Supreme Court Seeks Madhya Pradesh Govt Reply On Plea For OBC Quota In Proportion To Population | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court postponed hearing on 27 per cent OBC reservation to Thursday. It was originally listed for Wednesday, but designated lawyers of the state government and unreserved category were not present, citing other work. They sought more time, but after protest from OBC lawyers, SC fixed the next hearing for December 4.

The OBC reservation case has been pending for six years, putting future of selected candidates at stake. In 2019, Madhya Pradesh government amended the law to raise OBC reservation from 14% to 27%.

In 2022, Madhya Pradesh High Court issued an interim order capping reservation at 14%, which has been stayed until the Supreme Court makes a final decision. The case was transferred to SC, which began daily hearings in October 2025.

SC senior lawyer Varun Thakur, representing OBC candidates, said the hearing scheduled for December 3 could not proceed as designated and senior lawyers of state government and general category were absent. While they demanded more time, OBC lawyers opposed the delay, prompting SC to set the next hearing on December 4.