Bhopal News: Petrol Tanker Leak On Airport Road Sparks Panic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted on Wednesday afternoon after a petrol-filled tanker developed a sudden leak while crossing Gulmohar Garden Bridge on Airport Road. At 4 pm, the driver of the tanker, carrying nearly 5,000 litres of petrol, noticed fuel leaking midway across the bridge.

Reacting quickly, he stopped the vehicle and alerted the fire brigade. The driver, along with his assistants, made initial efforts to contain the spreading fuel before emergency teams arrived.

BMV's fire brigade units reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and immediately began controlling the leakage.

As a precaution, traffic movement on the bridge was halted. Fire officials and municipal staff jointly carried out the rescue operation for more than two hours.

Traffic on the bridge was restored only after officials confirmed that all safety measures were in place. Police and BMC's fire teams remained present throughout the operation to ensure public safety

Bridge was shut to prevent any risk of fire or explosion. The petrol from the leaking tanker was safely transferred to another tanker under the fire department s supervision. Once the damaged tanker was fully emptied, it was inspected thoroughly.