Bhopal News: 2 Lakh Voters To Be Deleted; Huzur Sees Highest Deletion, Unmapped Voters Get Chance To Claim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Names of 2.02 lakh voters will be deleted from Bhopal district’s electoral rolls. The district has a total of 21.25 lakh voters. These names will not appear in the draft lists to be published on December 16 after field work for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ends on December 11.

Among seven assembly constituencies, Huzur will see the highest deletions (52,560), while Berasia will have the lowest (13,582). Overall, 9.52% of voters in the district will be deleted, with the highest 13.58% in Huzur and the lowest 5.35% in Berasia.

The 2,02,341 voters fall into five categories: absent, shifted, dead, duplicate or refused to sign. Another 88,972 voters (4.19%) are unmapped, as they live at their listed address but cannot locate family names in the 2003 voter lists. These voters can get their names added during claims and objections period after draft rolls are published, provided they submit required documents.

Huzur has the highest number of unmapped voters (22,925), while Bhopal Uttar has the lowest (5,475). Digitisation of Enumeration Forms has reached almost 70%. As of Wednesday afternoon, 14.80 lakh forms had been digitised. Berasia leads with 95% completed, while Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim trails at 59.88%.

Another chance

“No eligible voter will be deprived of voting rights merely because they cannot locate the names of their family members in the 2003 list. They will be given an opportunity to prove their claim,” said Bhuvan Gupta, Deputy District Election Officer, Bhopal.