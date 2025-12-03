MP News: Bullied, 14-Year-Old Boy Axes 17-Year-Old Neighbour To Death In Gwalior

MP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Murders 17-Year-Old Neighbour With An Axe Over Bullying In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident took place In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where a 14-year-old boy murdered his 17-year-old neighbour with an axe over bullying.

The deceased was identified as Nitin, who was murdered in the Jhansi Road area.

Police said during interrogation that Nitin beat him daily and repeatedly insulted him, leading to a planned murder. Police have taken the accused juvenile into custody.

Nitin's body was found Sunday afternoon in the bushes on Ganji Pahari in the Jhansi Road police station area. He had marks of a sharp weapon on his face and body.

ASP Anu Beniwal and her team, after scanning around 30 CCTV cameras, took the teenager into custody, who confessed to the crime and said that Nitin had gone to defecate, when he was hit seven times from behind with an axe, due to which Nitin died in severe pain.

Before the murder, he had sharpened the axe by rubbing it with a stone. The parents also kept the son's crime hidden and the father sent him to his sister's house.

On being caught, he first started crying and then said 'I have not done anything wrong, i have taken revenge for the insult.'