 MP News: Bullied, 14-Year-Old Boy Axes 17-Year-Old Neighbour To Death In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bullied, 14-Year-Old Boy Axes 17-Year-Old Neighbour To Death In Gwalior

MP News: Bullied, 14-Year-Old Boy Axes 17-Year-Old Neighbour To Death In Gwalior

Police said during interrogation that Nitin beat him daily and repeatedly insulted him, leading to a planned murder. Police have taken the accused juvenile into custody. Nitin's body was found Sunday afternoon in the bushes on Ganji Pahari in the Jhansi Road police station area. He had marks of a sharp weapon on his face and body.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Murders 17-Year-Old Neighbour With An Axe Over Bullying In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident took place In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where a 14-year-old boy murdered his 17-year-old neighbour with an axe over bullying.

The deceased was identified as Nitin, who was murdered in the Jhansi Road area.

Read Also
Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy...
article-image

Police said during interrogation that Nitin beat him daily and repeatedly insulted him, leading to a planned murder. Police have taken the accused juvenile into custody.

Nitin's body was found Sunday afternoon in the bushes on Ganji Pahari in the Jhansi Road police station area. He had marks of a sharp weapon on his face and body.

FPJ Shorts
Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed In Haridwar, Deol Family Maintains Privacy
Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed In Haridwar, Deol Family Maintains Privacy
Buzz by the Bay: Meet Eddie Stern, Madonna & Chris Martin's Yoga Teacher
Buzz by the Bay: Meet Eddie Stern, Madonna & Chris Martin's Yoga Teacher
Shubman Gill Named Team India's Vice-Captain As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa T20 Series
Shubman Gill Named Team India's Vice-Captain As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa T20 Series
RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6
RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6
Read Also
MP News: Man Accuses Police Of Diluting Case After His Family Attacked With Sticks Over Land In...
article-image

ASP Anu Beniwal and her team, after scanning around 30 CCTV cameras, took the teenager into custody, who confessed to the crime and said that Nitin had gone to defecate, when he was hit seven times from behind with an axe, due to which Nitin died in severe pain.

Before the murder, he had sharpened the axe by rubbing it with a stone. The parents also kept the son's crime hidden and the father sent him to his sister's house.

On being caught, he first started crying and then said 'I have not done anything wrong, i have taken revenge for the insult.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur Honey-Trap Case: Woman Lures Youths Via Instagram, Forcefully Records Videos; 2 Police...

Jabalpur Honey-Trap Case: Woman Lures Youths Via Instagram, Forcefully Records Videos; 2 Police...

MP News: Bullied, 14-Year-Old Boy Axes 17-Year-Old Neighbour To Death In Gwalior

MP News: Bullied, 14-Year-Old Boy Axes 17-Year-Old Neighbour To Death In Gwalior

MP News: Chhatarpur Collector Issues Show-Cause Notice To Naib Tehsildar For Slapping Student Asking...

MP News: Chhatarpur Collector Issues Show-Cause Notice To Naib Tehsildar For Slapping Student Asking...

MP News: Miscreants Attack Shopkeeper, Axe His Fingers For Refusing Free Sweets In Jabalpur --VIDEO

MP News: Miscreants Attack Shopkeeper, Axe His Fingers For Refusing Free Sweets In Jabalpur --VIDEO

Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy...