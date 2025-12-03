 Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between Govt & Dow Chemicals; RSS Snatch Effigies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between Govt & Dow Chemicals; RSS Snatch Effigies

Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between Govt & Dow Chemicals; RSS Snatch Effigies

The disaster killed 15k to 20k people, while millions of survivors were left with long-term health issues such as respiratory diseases, vision loss and other severe complications caused by exposure to the toxic gas. There are victims who are suffering the consequences of the tragedy till date.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between Govt & Dow Chemicals; RSS Snatch Effigies | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy victim support organisation took out a rally on Wednesday to observe the 41st anniversary of the horrific industrial disaster. They carried effigies of Union Chemical Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the RSS.

They condemned the government for its “unholy nexus” with an American corporation that is still sheltering company Union Carbide-- a fugitive in the criminal case.

Rashida Bee, President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, in a press statement, mentioned “The levels of support the Indian government has extended to Dow Chemical will shock anyone. The latest is the transport of discarded chemical plant machinery by Dow Chemical from Stade, Lower Saxony, Germany and using them for its factory in Dahej Gujarat. Dow is forced to dismantle many of its chemical plants in Germany and other parts of Europe because of strict environmental regulations.”

FP Photo

The disaster killed 15k to 20k people, while millions of survivors were left with long-term health issues such as respiratory diseases, vision loss and other severe complications caused by exposure to the toxic gas. 

FPJ Shorts
'Fake News Endangers Democracy,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pushes For Strict Action, Stronger Digital Rules
'Fake News Endangers Democracy,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pushes For Strict Action, Stronger Digital Rules
Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
'Given Increasing Acceptance': Government Removes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Sathi App
'Given Increasing Acceptance': Government Removes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Sathi App
Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment Of 32,000 Primary Teachers
Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment Of 32,000 Primary Teachers

There are victims who are suffering the consequences of the inhaling the posonous gas till date. Demanding justice and compensations, the victim support organisation stages protests each year. 

Read Also
What Was Bhopal Gas Tragedy? Know All About The World's Worst Industrial Disaster On Its 41st...
article-image

FP Photo

BJP, RSS, Police jointly stop the protest 

This year also, the protest was carried out in Bhopal. 

However, just a few steps after the rally began, workers of the RSS and BJP allegedly stopped the march and snatched the effigies from the protesters. Shortly after the confrontation, police also stopped the rally completely.

The organisation had planned the march to demand justice for survivors and to highlight what they call government negligence even four decades after the disaster. But the interruption led to tension at the spot, forcing police to disperse the crowd.

No major clash was reported, but the incident added to the ongoing debate over accountability and support for gas tragedy victims.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy 41st Anniversary: Victim Support Organisation Stages Protest, Alleges 'Unholy...

MP News: 13-Year-Old Boy Jumps From Moving Train To Escape Kidnappers In Itarsi

MP News: 13-Year-Old Boy Jumps From Moving Train To Escape Kidnappers In Itarsi

MP News: Man Accuses Police Of Diluting Case After His Family Attacked With Sticks Over Land In...

MP News: Man Accuses Police Of Diluting Case After His Family Attacked With Sticks Over Land In...

MP News: Woman Raped By Married Doctor On Pretext Of Marriage In Jabalpur

MP News: Woman Raped By Married Doctor On Pretext Of Marriage In Jabalpur

MP News: Woman Naib Tehsildar Slaps Student Asking For Fertiliser Token In Chhatarpur; VIDEO...

MP News: Woman Naib Tehsildar Slaps Student Asking For Fertiliser Token In Chhatarpur; VIDEO...