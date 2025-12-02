What Was Bhopal Gas Tragedy? Know All About The World's Worst Industrial Disaster On Its 41st Anniversary

Bhopal Gas Tragedy | Wikipedia

Bhopal: The Bhopal disaster, which is also known as the Bhopal gas tragedy, was a chemical leak that occurred on December 2-3, 1984, at a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. December 2, 2025, marks the 41st anniversary of the horrific incident. The disaster was caused by the accidental release of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas from a pesticide plant owned by Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL), a subsidiary of the U.S. based Union Carbide Corporation (now part of Dow Chemical Company). The gas leakage from the factory tank turned the city into a gas chamber.

December 2, 1984



The Bhopal Gas disaster, when a gas leak from the Union Carbide plant, exposes over 500,000 people to the deadly MIC( methyl isocyanate) gas, resulting in a terrible tragedy.



A tale of corporate greed in nexus with political leaders, officials. It was not just… pic.twitter.com/mrdr97PnXw — Lone Wolf Ratnakar (@sadaashree) December 2, 2025

What was the Bhopal gas tragedy?

In 1984, around 40 to 45 tons of MIC gas leaked into the air due to a combination of poor maintenance, equipment failure, and safety violations at the understaffed plant. The unstoppable disaster occurred when an immense amount of water leaked into a MIC storage tank, triggering a runaway chemical reaction that led to the release of the gas into the atmosphere.

After the leakage the gas drifted over the densely populated regions around the plant, which led to the killing of thousands of people immediately. The incident killed around 15,000 to 20,000 people. Half of the millions of survivors suffered respiratory problems, blindness, and other health-related problems due to the exposure to the poisonous gas.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy | ANI

Impact of methyl isocyanate leak

The hazardous gas not only killed around 20,000 people but it also affected over 600,000 workers. It also affected the stillbirth rate and the neonatal (newborn babies) mortality rate, which increased by up to 300% and 200%, respectively. The gas leak impacted not only humans but also other living organisms, including animals and trees.

National Pollution Control Day

National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on December 2 as it reminds us to take the step against pollution. The day commemorates the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and raises awareness about pollution. It also pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The day is observed around the nation to raise awareness by educating people about different types of pollution and the need for strict rules and regulations for safety measures for industries and factories.

What is Methyl Isocyanate (MIC)?

Methyl isocyanate is a colourless liquid (C2H3NO) that is very flammable. It is used for making pesticides. The chemical is safe when maintained properly, but it readily evaporates when exposed to air.