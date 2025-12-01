MP News: 45-Year-Old Bridge Collapses On State Highway-19 In Raisen, Jawan Killed; Injured Referred To AIIMS |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-yr-old bridge collapsed on State Highway-19 at Nayagaon village on Pipariya road in Nagar Bareli of Raisen district on Monday. One person died and three others were injured.

All injured were rushed to Government Civil Hospital, Bareli, and later referred to AIIMS Bhopal. Ex-CRPF jawan Devendra Dhakar died. As per AIIMS administration, Dhakar was brought dead.

Repair work was in progress when a span suddenly fell, injuring four. Collapse disrupted traffic on Bareli–Pipariya route.

Manager AA Khan has been suspended, and show-cause notices have been issued to AGMs of MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC). A three-member committee headed by Chief Engineer has been formed and asked to submit report within seven days.

The bridge was constructed in 1980 by PWD. Since 2010, MPRDC has been maintaining it, and Rs 98 lakh was sanctioned for its maintenance.

The incident has exposed negligence by MPRDC. Many local residents gathered at the site after the collapse. Collector Arun Kumar Vishwakarma visited hospital to check on injured and instructed doctors to provide proper care. He later inspected collapse site with Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta.

Dr Ketan Mehra of AIIMS said, “All four were referred to AIIMS. One was brought dead. Three others are undergoing treatment.”

Minister orders probe

PWD minister Rakesh Singh said, “Causes of the accident will be investigated and culprits will be punished. This bridge comes under Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation. Repair work was underway when accident occurred. I have instructed officials to investigate causes of accident. Whoever is found guilty will not be spared.”