MP News: 32-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Refuses To Marry Him In Ratlam; Alleged Extortion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide after allegedly being extorted and betrayed by his girlfriend in Ratlam district on Monday.

As per reports, Rahul Patidar (32) of Uparwada village in Pipaluda tehsil, hanged himself at his tea shop after accusing the woman of extracting Rs 4-5 lakh under pretence of false marriage.

Before his death, Rahul recorded a video of him and posted on his social media account, where he alleged her girlfriend of extortion and breaking off their relationship after repeated promises of marriage.

Villagers discovered Rahul's body on Monday morning after viewing his social media post. They found his body hanging from a noose inside his tea shop which was locked from inside. Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman and arrested her. Police also recovered a video footage showing the couple together in a car.

Prima facie suggested that Rahul was previously married but was separated from his wife. On the other hand, the woman had been married twice and has a 10-year-old son. SDOP Sandeep Malviya said that on the basis of the video, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the woman. She was arrested and being interrogated.