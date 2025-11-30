MP News: 22-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Under Alleged Alcohol Influence In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man allegedly hanged himself under the influence of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

According to information, Surendra, 22, son of Tulsidas Pal and a resident of Rajapurwa village under the jurisdiction of Orchha Road police station, went home and hanged himself with a rope.

Upon receiving the information late at night, his family informed the police.

The body was brought down and taken to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. A post-mortem was conducted on Saturday afternoon. The police have begun investigating the matter.

The deceased worked for a private company in Jaipur and had returned to the village a month ago. He was reportedly addicted to alcohol, which is believed to be the reason he hanged himself in the courtyard of his house on Friday evening.

Surendra’s brother-in-law, Ramprasad, said that Surendra used to drink alcohol throughout the day. He had returned from Jaipur a month ago. He was reportedly upset after losing his private job and had been taking care of the family’s farming.