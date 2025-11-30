 MP News: 22-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Under Alleged Alcohol Influence In Chhatarpur
MP News: 22-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Under Alleged Alcohol Influence In Chhatarpur

According to information, Surendra, 22, son of Tulsidas Pal and a resident of Rajapurwa village under the jurisdiction of Orchha Road police station, went home and hanged himself with a rope. Upon receiving the information late at night, his family informed the police.

Syed Faizan Ali
Updated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
MP News: 22-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Under Alleged Alcohol Influence In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man allegedly hanged himself under the influence of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

According to information, Surendra, 22, son of Tulsidas Pal and a resident of Rajapurwa village under the jurisdiction of Orchha Road police station, went home and hanged himself with a rope.

Upon receiving the information late at night, his family informed the police.

The body was brought down and taken to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. A post-mortem was conducted on Saturday afternoon. The police have begun investigating the matter.

The deceased worked for a private company in Jaipur and had returned to the village a month ago. He was reportedly addicted to alcohol, which is believed to be the reason he hanged himself in the courtyard of his house on Friday evening.

The family members searched for him late in the night and informed the police. The police reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

His post-mortem was conducted at the district hospital on Saturday morning. The police are investigating the matter.

Surendra’s brother-in-law, Ramprasad, said that Surendra used to drink alcohol throughout the day. He had returned from Jaipur a month ago. He was reportedly upset after losing his private job and had been taking care of the family’s farming.

