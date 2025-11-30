 Madhya Pradesh November 30 2025, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip To 8.6°C In Bhopal; 14 Cities Record Below 10°C; Chills Expected Ahead
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 30 2025, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip To 8.6°C In Bhopal; 14 Cities Record Below 10°C; Chills Expected Ahead

Madhya Pradesh November 30 2025, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip To 8.6°C In Bhopal; 14 Cities Record Below 10°C; Chills Expected Ahead

An active western disturbance over northern India will bring snowfall to northern states. Icy winds from the north will drift into Madhya Pradesh over the next few days which will push the temperatures to down further. Meteorologists predict similar weather for the next two days, followed by another intense cold spell from the first week of December, likely to continue till January.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh November 30 2025, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip To 8.6°C In Bhopal; 14 Cities Record Below 10°C; Chills Expected Ahead |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather has gripped Madhya Pradesh once again, with night temperatures falling below 10°C in 14 cities.

Chhatarpur’s Naugaon was the coldest at 6.1°C, while Pachmarhi recorded 6.4°C. Bhopal has been experiencing a cold wave for the last two days, with morning fog in several regions.

Read Also
Goharganj Rape case: Accused Sent To 14-Day Police Remand; Muslim Organisations Demand Death Penalty
article-image

Bhopal’s minimum temperature dropped to 8.6°C. Indore recorded 10.4°C, Gwalior 10.5°C, Ujjain 14°C and Jabalpur 10.2°C.

Following Naugaon and Pachmarhi, temperatures were also low in Kalyanpur (7.1°C), Umaria–Amarkantak (7.6°C), Rewa (7.8°C), and Malajkhand (8.7°C). Rajgarh and Khajuraho recorded 9°C, while Mandla–Chhindwara experienced 9.4°C, Damoh 9.5°C, and Betul 9.7°C.

FPJ Shorts
Tomorrow Bank Holiday, Some Cities To See Shutdown — Find Out Why
Tomorrow Bank Holiday, Some Cities To See Shutdown — Find Out Why
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 29: Mihir Tells Noina Not To Get Married To Raman
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 29: Mihir Tells Noina Not To Get Married To Raman
Mumbai's Iconic Azad Maidan Deteriorates, Parents Raise Alarm As Pitches Turn Unsafe For Young Players
Mumbai's Iconic Azad Maidan Deteriorates, Parents Raise Alarm As Pitches Turn Unsafe For Young Players
Stefanie Pieper Death: Austrian Beauty Influencer Found Dead After Being Missing From Holiday Party
Stefanie Pieper Death: Austrian Beauty Influencer Found Dead After Being Missing From Holiday Party
Read Also
IAS Officer Santosh Verma's Effigy Put On Donkey, Made It Walk Outside Barkatullah University Amid...
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, an active western disturbance over northern India will bring snowfall to northern states. Icy winds from the north will drift into Madhya Pradesh over the next few days which will push the temperatures to down further.

Meteorologists predict similar weather for the next two days, followed by another intense cold spell from the first week of December, likely to continue till January.

Read Also
MP News: High Court Orders Departmental Inquiry Over State Appeal In POCSO Case
article-image

Longest november cold spell in nearly a century

This year, Madhya Pradesh saw severe cold much earlier than usual, triggered by premature snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Bhopal recorded a 15-day-long cold wave which was the longest since 1931 with the temperature dropping to 5.2°C, breaking previous records. Indore also broke its 25-year November cold record.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goharganj Rape case: Accused Sent To 14-Day Police Remand; Muslim Organisations Demand Death Penalty

Goharganj Rape case: Accused Sent To 14-Day Police Remand; Muslim Organisations Demand Death Penalty

IAS Officer Santosh Verma's Effigy Put On Donkey, Made It Walk Outside Barkatullah University Amid...

IAS Officer Santosh Verma's Effigy Put On Donkey, Made It Walk Outside Barkatullah University Amid...

Tome & Plume: MP’s Ghost Tree Delight In Moonlight, Remedy In Malady

Tome & Plume: MP’s Ghost Tree Delight In Moonlight, Remedy In Malady

MP News: High Court Orders Departmental Inquiry Over State Appeal In POCSO Case

MP News: High Court Orders Departmental Inquiry Over State Appeal In POCSO Case

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Unhappy With Party, Clash Of Ego, Congress Leader Riled & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Unhappy With Party, Clash Of Ego, Congress Leader Riled & More