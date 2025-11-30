Madhya Pradesh November 30 2025, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip To 8.6°C In Bhopal; 14 Cities Record Below 10°C; Chills Expected Ahead |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather has gripped Madhya Pradesh once again, with night temperatures falling below 10°C in 14 cities.

Chhatarpur’s Naugaon was the coldest at 6.1°C, while Pachmarhi recorded 6.4°C. Bhopal has been experiencing a cold wave for the last two days, with morning fog in several regions.

Bhopal’s minimum temperature dropped to 8.6°C. Indore recorded 10.4°C, Gwalior 10.5°C, Ujjain 14°C and Jabalpur 10.2°C.

Following Naugaon and Pachmarhi, temperatures were also low in Kalyanpur (7.1°C), Umaria–Amarkantak (7.6°C), Rewa (7.8°C), and Malajkhand (8.7°C). Rajgarh and Khajuraho recorded 9°C, while Mandla–Chhindwara experienced 9.4°C, Damoh 9.5°C, and Betul 9.7°C.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, an active western disturbance over northern India will bring snowfall to northern states. Icy winds from the north will drift into Madhya Pradesh over the next few days which will push the temperatures to down further.

Meteorologists predict similar weather for the next two days, followed by another intense cold spell from the first week of December, likely to continue till January.

Longest november cold spell in nearly a century

This year, Madhya Pradesh saw severe cold much earlier than usual, triggered by premature snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Bhopal recorded a 15-day-long cold wave which was the longest since 1931 with the temperature dropping to 5.2°C, breaking previous records. Indore also broke its 25-year November cold record.