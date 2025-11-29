Goharganj Rape case: Accused Sent To 14-Day Police Remand; Muslim Organisations Demand Death Penalty

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accused of raping a 6-year-old girl in Goharganj of Raisen, Salman alias Nazar will remain in police custody remand for 14 days. The magistrate reached Hamidia Hospital on Saturday to inspect the medical condition of Salman following which he ordered that the accused would be in police remand for 14 days.

Salman is currently undergoing treatment for the bullet injury in his leg. He was shot in retaliatory firing by police after he snatched the pistol of a sub-inspector and tried to flee while firing shots early on Friday morning.

Salman was recognised by some youths in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday night and was handed over to the police. SP Raisen Ashutosh Gupta said that further interrogation would be done once the accused was discharged from the hospital.

Strict security arrangements have been made outside the hospital with around 50 police personnel deployed from Raisen alone.

Including the Bhopal police, over 100 cops are on duty to prevent any untoward incident due to public outrage against the culprit. Police investigations have revealed that Salman hid for four days in the Habibganj area of Bhopal.

He spent the nights on footpaths and in nearby slum areas while mixing himself with the other local homeless men and groups.

Since he did not have a mobile phone and there was no digital trail or CCTV camera footage, tracking him was extremely challenging for the police. They said the accused frequently changed his location making it difficult to ascertain where he was. During the day he worked as a labourer near the railway station and when he failed to find work he begged for money to survive.

Muslim organisations demand death penalty

Muslim organisations on Saturday staged a protest at Mata Mandir Square against Salman while hanging his effigy. A large number of youths joined the protest, led by Sajid Friends Club and Mujahid Siddiqui. They said criminals like Salman had no place in society and demanded the death penalty for him under constitutional provisions. They also said that the community was ashamed of the crime and no lawyer or group would support the accused.

Police force remained deployed during the demonstration.