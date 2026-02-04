 MP News: Swamp Deer Killed, Couple Injured After Animal Collides With Scooter
MP News: Swamp Deer Killed, Couple Injured After Animal Collides With Scooter

A swamp deer was killed and a couple injured after the animal collided with their scooter near the GCF factory post office in Jabalpur on Wednesday afternoon. The deer, chased by dogs, suddenly ran onto the road, throwing the riders onto the ground. Forest and security teams reached the spot, while the injured couple was rushed to hospital.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Swamp Deer Killed, Couple Injured After Animal Collides With Scooter | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A swamp deer was killed and a couple was injured when the deer suddenly ran across the road and collided with their scooter in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the accident occured near the GCF factory post office at around 3 PM. A couple was travelling from Ranji towards Jabalpur when a deer, chased by some dogs, ran onto the road in panic and collided directly with their scooter. The deer died on the spot while the couple sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Following the incident, local residents immediately informed the GCF security department and the forest department. It is reported that wild animals have been injured in similar incidents in the same area before.

Local residents have demanded that the forest area adjacent to the hill be fenced off to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Upon receiving the information, GCF estate security personnel, the municipal corporation, and the forest department team reached the spot.

Factory Employees Provided Information

Upon receiving information about the incident, the factory's security officers, along with their team, reached the spot and handed over the dead deer to the forest department. Security officer Avtar Singh said that the deer was suddenly running across the road when it collided with the couple on the scooter.

The injured couple has been sent to the hospital for treatment. According to Avtar Singh, it is common for wild animals to come onto this road. The factory management has also installed fences on both sides of the road, but despite this, animals still manage to come out of the forest onto the road, increasing the risk of accidents.

The factory management has appealed to drivers to drive slowly on this road to ensure their own safety and to prevent harm to wild animals.

