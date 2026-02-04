Ujjain Mahashivratri 2026: Mahakal Temple To Witness Higher Footfall; Arrangements Related To Darshan, Medical, Security & Crowd Management Underway-- Check Out Details

Ujjain Mahashivratri 2026: Comprehensive Arrangements Including Darshan, Medical, Security & Crowd Management Made For Devotees At Mahakaleshwar Temple-- Check Out Details | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple is expected to draw a large number of devotees on and around Mahashivratri. The temple authorities have finalised detailed arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe darshan experience.

The meeting was organised to starategise a comprehensive action plan for general darshan, Bhasmarti darshan, ladoo prasad distribution, inquiry centers, parking, shoe stands, drinking water, lighting, security, and other basic facilities on Mahashivratri 2026.

Entry & Exit routes

General devotees

General devotees will enter the premises through Bhil Samaj Dharamshala. Further, they can embrace the holy darshan with a designated route via the Char Dham Temple parking area—Shakti Path—near the Triveni Museum—Nandi Gate—Shri Mahakal Mahalok—Mansarovar Bhavan—Facility Center 01—Tunnel—New Tunnel 01—Ganesh Mandapam.

After darshan, they will exit through the emergency exit gate near the Bada Ganesh Temple-Harsiddhi Temple intersection and proceed towards their destination.

Quick Darshan Devotees

People holding tickets for quick darshan (₹250) will enter the premises through a separate barricaded queue near the Bhil Samaj Dharamshala and proceed through the following route: Char Dham Temple parking area - Ashok Setu - Mansarovar Bhavan - Facility Center 01 - Tunnel - New Tunnel 01 - Ganesh Mandapam.

After darshan, they will exit through the emergency exit gate near the Bada Ganesh Temple-Harsiddhi Temple intersection and proceed towards their destination.

Entry for Bhasma Aarti

For the occasion of the Mahashivratri festival 2026, the entry arrangements for registered devotees for 'Bhasma Aarti' will be at Mansarovar Bhavan and Gate Number 01.

Parking facilities

Parking facilities have been arranged at Karkraj Parking and Meghdoot Parking for general devotees and at Kartik Mela Ground, Ranoji ki Chhatri, Shagun Garden, and Mahakal Mandapam for devotees with quick darshan tickets.

Shoe stand facilities

For general devotees, shoe stand facilities are made available at Bhil Samaj Dharamshala, Jhalaria Math and Harsiddhi Pal. Meanwhile, shoe counters for quick darshan devotees will be set up at Karkraj Parking and Harsiddhi Pal Parking.

Laddu Prasad

Counters for Laddu Prasad distribution will be set up on Narsinghghat Road and Harsiddhi Road.

Drinking water & Restrooms

Drinking water booths will be set up every 200 meters on the darshan path by the PHE department. Toilet facilities will be available at Karkraj Parking, Bhil Samaj Dharamshala, Chardham Parking and Harsiddhi Pal Parking.

Medical Helpdesk and PA System facilities

Medical Helpdesk and PA System facilities can be availed at Karkraj, Bhil Samaj, Chardham Temple Parking, Shaktipath, Triveni Museum, Shri Mahakal Mahalok, Mansarovar Bhavan, Facility Center, Harsiddhi Chowk, Narsinghghat T-junction, Harsiddhi Pal Parking, and Gate Number 05.

Electricity supply

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Co. Ltd., Ujjain, will ensure uninterrupted and continuous power supply during the Mahashivratri festival.

Security services

Police personnel will be deployed to manage the large number of devotees, ensure the smooth functioning of the darshan system, and make other necessary arrangements. Executive magistrates will be assigned to maintain peace and order.

For the safety of devotees and crowd management, the entire pilgrimage route and temple premises will be monitored 24/7 by CCTV cameras from the control room.

Complete arrangements will be made to deploy a sufficient number of Home Guard swimmers with safety equipment, life jackets, boatmen, and motorboats at Ramghat, Narsingh Ghat, Bhukimata Ghat, and the pedestrian bridge.

Bharat Scouts and Guides members will be included for the operation of the lost and found centre and the public address system.

Cleanliness and Maintenance

Ujjain Municipal Corporation will make arrangements for adequate cleanliness in the outer precincts of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, including all parking areas.

Temple authority ensured that repair of non-functional streetlights around the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple premises, electrical safety in the inner precincts of the temple, a temporary fire station for electrical safety, fire extinguishers, and sufficient fire brigade personnel will be instructed

Medical assistance

The Medical Department will be directed to ensure adequate medical facilities, paramedical staff, medicines, and emergency preparedness at the primary health center of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Adequate temporary medical centers with sufficient doctors and staff will be set up at the entrance gates (12), exit gates (13), the peak viewing point, and other necessary locations.

A sufficient number of ambulances will be stationed at designated points, and adequate emergency facilities and reserved beds will be available at the district hospital.

Wheelchair & Bus services

Directional signs and flex hoardings will be installed on the pilgrimage route to guide devotees and provide information about facilities and arrangements.

Wheelchair facilities will be available at all entrance gates for people with disabilities. Bus services will also be provided for the convenience of the devotees