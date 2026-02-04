MP News: 24-year-Old Youth Found Dead In Jabalpur's Dam; Body Tied With Wires & Wrapped In Blanket

MP News: 24-year-Old Youth Found Dead In Jabalpur's Dam, Body Bound With Wires And Wrapped In Blanket; Murder Suspected |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth's body-- tied with wire and wrapped in a blanket, was recovered in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Kapil Temre, a resident of Ghugra village. According to reports, Kapil had left home four days ago to check on his fields but did not return by late night. His family searched for him extensively, and when they found no trace, they filed a missing person report at the Kundam police station on Sunday.

Police launched a search for the young man after the missing report.

On Wednesday morning, local residents spotted a body wrapped in a blanket in Jabalpur's Badhua Dam's water and immediately informed the police. The news spread rapidly, and a crowd gathered at the scene.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Kundam police immediately informed the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team. The SDRF team arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. After considerable effort, the team recovered the body from the deep waters of the dam.

Upon recovering the body, police found the body wrapped in a blanket and bound with wire. Based on the condition of the body, it is suspected that the young man was murdered.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the body was thrown into water to conceal evidence. The body appears to be several days old, suggesting that the murder occurred a few days ago. Family members have alleged that Kapil was bound and thrown into the dam while still alive.

The police have taken the body into custody, completed the necessary formalities, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Police officials say that the actual cause of death will only be revealed after the post-mortem report is available.

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said, "The case is being investigated from all angles. The deceased's family members are being questioned, and his contacts and recent activities are also being investigated."

"Currently, it would be premature to draw any conclusions about whether the body ended up in the dam due to murder, suicide, or some other reason," he added.

CCTV footage from the village, the deceased's call records, and other evidence are being monitored. The police team assured that the entire case will be solved soon and necessary actions will be taken if any foul play is found.