Madhya Pradesh February 4, 2026 Weather Update: Slight Relief After Cold Spell; Another Western Disturbance From Feb 5 To Bring Rains

Madhya Pradesh February 4, 2026 Weather Update: After Rain & Hail, Fog Covers MP; Another Western Disturbance From Feb 5 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As an unstable weather pattern persists across the state, dense fog enveloped 20 districts including the Gwalior-Chambal region reducing the visibility to 50-200 metres on Wednesday.

While the active Western Disturbance and cyclonic system over the past four days caused havoc with rain and hailstorms, large parts of the state are now gripped by dense fog.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that another new Western Disturbance will become active from February 5, which could once again bring a spell of winter rains.

Visibility was significantly reduced in districts like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj. Drivers had to be extra cautious because of the dense fog.

Weather pattern to change again!

According to meteorologists, a new Western Disturbance will become active in the Western Himalayan region from February 5th. It is expected to add an impact on Madhya Pradesh's weather pattern, and intermittent winter rains are likely until February 10.

Earlier on Tuesday, rain, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes were recorded in more than 22 districts, including Gwalior, Bhopal, Mandsaur, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Datia, Maihar, Katni, Shivpuri, Bhind, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, and Guna.

Bhopal recorded drop of 3.8 degrees in day temperature at 24.2 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 13.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius drop in day temperature 26.5 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 14.0 degrees after drop of 1.6 degrees.

Weather for next two days

February 5th: Dense fog is expected in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj. Light to moderate fog will affect several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

February 6th: Foggy conditions will persist in most districts, but there is no alert for rain.