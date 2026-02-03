 Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously

Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously

Most of them are principals and lecturers who are also working as supervisors and assistant electoral registration officers for the SIR. The board examination centers assigned to them will be decided randomly and will be announced on February 6-7. Their training has been conducted.

SmitaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of government schools teachers in Madhya Pradesh deployed for Special Intensive Revision of voters’ list have also been assigned duties in Class 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

They are worried and confused as they are unsure whether they can handle both the jobs simultaneously.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Crime Branch Issues Public Advisory For Rising Cyber Scams
article-image

Though the SIR field work is over, hearings of unmapped voters and matching of data is underway. The number of government school teachers deployed for the work is 15,000. The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will commence from February 10 in which 16 lakh students will appear at 10,000 centres across the state.

“I don’t know how I will manage both. SIR is important work and so is the MPBSE examination,” said a woman lecturer of a higher secondary school in Bhopal district. She is already handling SIR work and has been named as board examination centre superintendent.

FPJ Shorts
World Cancer Day 2026: Experts Call For Early Detection And Personalised Care As India’s Cancer Burden Rises
World Cancer Day 2026: Experts Call For Early Detection And Personalised Care As India’s Cancer Burden Rises
Tata Memorial Study Finds Ultra-Low Dose Immunotherapy Improves Survival, Cuts Cancer Treatment Costs
Tata Memorial Study Finds Ultra-Low Dose Immunotherapy Improves Survival, Cuts Cancer Treatment Costs
Mumbai Author Files POCSO Case, Alleges Husband Sexually Assaulted Their 8-Year-Old Daughter For Years
Mumbai Author Files POCSO Case, Alleges Husband Sexually Assaulted Their 8-Year-Old Daughter For Years
Trombay Police Book Man For Unauthorized Mosque Loudspeaker Use And Posting Video On Social Media
Trombay Police Book Man For Unauthorized Mosque Loudspeaker Use And Posting Video On Social Media

She is among a large number of government school teachers engaged for SIR and have also been named as centre superintendents and assistant centre superintendents for the board examinations.

Most of them are principals and lecturers who are also working as supervisors and assistant electoral registration officers for the SIR. The board examination centres assigned to them will be decided randomly and will be announced on February 6-7. Their training has been conducted.

Meanwhile, the teachers have approached Bhopal District Education Officer who has asked them to submit written applications, seeking exemption from either of the duties. “DEO has assured of finding a way out after talking to the collector. But I don’t know when it will be done,” said another teacher.

Quote

Both, SIR and Class 10 and 12 board examinations, are important. Teachers deployed for SIR should be exempted from examination duty. Otherwise, there will be chaos.

-Upendra Kaushal, MP Shaskiya Shikshak Sangathan working president

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously
Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously
Bhopal News: Medical Claims Drop 50% As Police Headquarters Turns Cautious
Bhopal News: Medical Claims Drop 50% As Police Headquarters Turns Cautious
Bhopal News: Itkhedi Cyber Fraud; Bank Account Of Accused Indicates Wide Network
Bhopal News: Itkhedi Cyber Fraud; Bank Account Of Accused Indicates Wide Network
Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents
Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents
Bhopal News: Despite Centre’s Priority, No Cancer Day Care Centre In State
Bhopal News: Despite Centre’s Priority, No Cancer Day Care Centre In State