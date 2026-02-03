Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of government schools teachers in Madhya Pradesh deployed for Special Intensive Revision of voters’ list have also been assigned duties in Class 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

They are worried and confused as they are unsure whether they can handle both the jobs simultaneously.

Though the SIR field work is over, hearings of unmapped voters and matching of data is underway. The number of government school teachers deployed for the work is 15,000. The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will commence from February 10 in which 16 lakh students will appear at 10,000 centres across the state.

“I don’t know how I will manage both. SIR is important work and so is the MPBSE examination,” said a woman lecturer of a higher secondary school in Bhopal district. She is already handling SIR work and has been named as board examination centre superintendent.

She is among a large number of government school teachers engaged for SIR and have also been named as centre superintendents and assistant centre superintendents for the board examinations.

Most of them are principals and lecturers who are also working as supervisors and assistant electoral registration officers for the SIR. The board examination centres assigned to them will be decided randomly and will be announced on February 6-7. Their training has been conducted.

Meanwhile, the teachers have approached Bhopal District Education Officer who has asked them to submit written applications, seeking exemption from either of the duties. “DEO has assured of finding a way out after talking to the collector. But I don’t know when it will be done,” said another teacher.

Both, SIR and Class 10 and 12 board examinations, are important. Teachers deployed for SIR should be exempted from examination duty. Otherwise, there will be chaos.

-Upendra Kaushal, MP Shaskiya Shikshak Sangathan working president