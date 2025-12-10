Bhopal News: Crime Branch Issues Public Advisory For Rising Cyber Scams

Bhopal News: Cyber Slavery; Crime Branch Has Issues Public Advisory | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Crime Branch has issued a public advisory after a sharp rise in fraud cases involving fake job offers. Cyber police officials said cyber conmen presented fake employment opportunities to lure victims and then force them into committing online crimes, often transporting them to other states and abroad.

Being a dangerous mix of modern human trafficking and cyber fraud, the scamsters usually target unemployed youths while promising them high salaries and attractive incentives even if they are not well-qualified.

The advisory warns that once the victims accept the offer, they are taken to isolated locations where they are kept in confinement. There they are coerced into carrying out online scams, frauds and other illegal cyber activities under constant monitoring.

Cyber cops have urged people not to trust job opportunities received through social media, unverified websites or unknown agents. They laid emphasis on importance of verifying company’s registration, authenticity and contact details.

For overseas job offers, the police advised cross-checking with embassies or official government portals. People have been strictly cautioned not to share Aadhaar number, passport, bank details or any personal documents with unidentified agencies or individuals.