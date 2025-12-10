MP News: National Commission For Scheduled Tribes Serves Reminder Notice To 4 Collectors In MLA Tribal Land Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has served a reminder notice to four collectors, asking them to submit reports within 30 days regarding a land purchase of 1,134.60 acres by MLA Sanjay Pathak.

The Commission has instituted an inquiry into the land purchase. In its letter dated September 15, five collectors of Dindori, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur and Seoni were asked to complete the inquiry and submit reports within 30 days.

Now, NCST has sent notices to four collectors—Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur and Seoni—asking them to complete the inquiry and submit reports within 30 days, or appear in person before the Commission.

Complainant Divanshu Mishra had filed a complaint alleging that MLA Pathak used unfair means to purchase tribal land belonging to Baiga and other tribal communities. The complaint claims that the MLA purchased land in names of his employees, who are tribal.

The complainant asked authorities to check financial status, bank statements and property details of four employees—Natthu Kol, Pahlad Kol, Rakesh Gond and Rakesh Singh Gond—and investigate the reality of their identities and any nexus involved in grabbing tribal land.

It is also alleged that one employee, Natthu Kol, changed his caste in Dindori to Gond, and that these four employees frequently change their caste to facilitate land purchases.