 MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Restricts Night Travelling After 4 Bomb Squad Jawans Killed In Sagar
District reserve inspectors are now responsible for arranging lodging and boarding for troops. Vehicles used for troop transport must be in good condition, departures should be scheduled for early morning, and night driving must be avoided. For larger vehicles, at least two drivers must be appointed, and they should be properly rested before heading to their destination.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DGP Kailash Makwana has instructed police units across the state to avoid night travelling whenever possible. The directive comes after a tragic accident in Sagar on Wednesday, in which four police personnel died and one was airlifted to New Delhi for better treatment.

Earlier, on March 29, 2024, PHQ had issued instructions restricting night travel for police units. The DGP asked officials to avoid travelling between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., except in emergencies, law-and-order situations, or essential VVIP duties.

The tragic accident occurred on the National Highway (NH-44) in the Bandari Malthon area when police personnel were returning from Balaghat to Morena.

The vehicle of the jawans collided with a loaded truck, resulting in the on-the-spot death of four jawans.

